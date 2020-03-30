OnePlus 8 launches April 14: How to watch and what to expect

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 8 launch event will take place April 14, confirming leaks predicting a mid-April event.

The news comes directly from OnePlus, who also unveiled some teaser art, a short trailer (linked below) and the OnePlus 8's marketing tagline - "Lead with Speed", the latest in a long line of speed-related slogans starting with the OnePlus 6 .

The announcement confirms that the OnePlus 8 series will be 5G compatible, the third OnePlus phone to have this feature after the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G . All three Samsung Galaxy S20 phones support 5G, so it makes sense that OnePlus would follow suit.

OnePlus also promises an upgrade on the 90Hz refresh rate display that also debuted on the OnePlus 7 Pro, cranking it up 120Hz, matching the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The OnePlus 8's display will have a punch-hole for a selfie camera this time, with OnePlus ditching the pop-up mechanism that appeared on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Recent leaks have pointed to two phones being launched at this event - a standard OnePlus 8 and a OnePlus 8 Pro. We should see a quad-camera setup on the OnePlus 8 Pro with two 48MP cameras (main and ultrawide), an 8MP 3x optical zoom telephoto camera and a 5MP "color sensor". Inside, we're expecting to find a Snapdragon 865 CPU, either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

For the battery, we will hopefully see a capacity of up to 4,500 mAh on the OnePlus 8 Pro. There should also be 30W wired fast charging, along with fast 30W wireless charging, the first time this feature has appeared on a OnePlus phone.

OnePlus has a reputation for competitively pricing its products, and we hope this trend continues. The OnePlus 7T started at $599 and has since dropped to $499. While the OnePlus 7 Pro costs $699, which is pricey for a OnePlus phone but in line with the iPhone 11 and way cheaper than the $999 Galaxy S20.

How to watch OnePlus 8 online launch event

If you want to tune into the OnePlus 8 event - which will be digital-only due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can watch via YouTube or the OnePlus site from 4pm BST, 11am EDT or 8am PDT on April 14.