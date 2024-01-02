OnePlus 12R specs just got confirmed — and it could beat the Galaxy S24 Ultra on display and battery

OnePlus has previously confirmed that the OnePlus 12R will launch alongside the OnePlus 12 later this month. While we know quite a lot about the upcoming flagship, thanks to its Chinese launch last year, the 12R has been something of a mystery — until now.

OnePlus just confirmed new details about the OnePlus 12R’s screen and battery. In fact some of the specs seem rather high-end for a phone that’s supposed to be a lower cost version of the flagship. That includes a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for the OnePlus 12R along with a 5,500 mAH battery.

OnePlus claims that the 12R has a “cutting-edge screen,” complete with an LTPO ProXDR display. This allows for an adaptive refresh rate, so the phone can dynamically shift between refresh rates as a way of preserving battery life.

Apparently this new 4th generation screen is faster, more intelligent and smoother than before. It’s also claimed that this panel has the “widest ever” range of refresh rates, including new 90Hz and 72Hz options.

That's pretty impressive for a phone designed to sit at the low end of premium, between the OnePlus 12 and the mid-range OnePlus Nord series.

The 5,500 mAh is also a record breaker, as the largest battery ever used in a OnePlus phone. OnePlus claims that this will keep your phone going longer than ever, with an emphasis on gaming. But since the company hasn’t quantified this claim into a number of hours, it could mean anything.

The phone will also support Oppo’s SUPERVOOC fast charging technology, though OnePlus didn’t say how fast charging might be. SUPERVOOC is capable of hitting up to 240W speeds, but that’s a little high for something like the 12R — especially since the OnePlus 12 is limited to 100W. I’d wager that we’re looking at at least 50W speeds, but probably not the full 100W.

TheOnePlus 12R is also rumored to have a 6.74-inch display, 12GB to 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a triple lens camera consisting of a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 32MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom. None of those specs have been confirmed yet.

What is confirmed is that the phone will debut alongside the flagship OnePlus 12 at the “Smooth Beyond Belief” launch event on January 23, which starts at 9 a.m. EST / 6 a.m. PST / 2 p.m. GMT.