Samsung Galaxy S24 tipped to finally get this huge camera feature — here’s what we know

With the Samsung Galaxy S24 only a few weeks away, the rumor mill has yet to stop turning and a new hint proposes a fantastic new addition. A recent post on X by known tipster @UniverseIce has hinted the upcoming phone may be able to produce 4K video at 120 frames per second.

While the addition of 4K recording is not entirely new, Samsung has had issues pushing the frame rate to the highest rate. For instance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can record at 4K, but the phone software will not allow it to exceed 60 fps. However, while it's rumored that the Galaxy S24 will be able to push its recording capabilities it has been made clear in the post that this is currently in testing. There is no guarantee that it will be made available in the final product.

While this would be a major benefit to users, it is not certain how this improvement has been brought about. If it turns out to be accurate then it would probably be down to the improvement of the phone's chipset and software capabilities. For instance, the potential addition of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the power of the Galaxy S24’s internal AI, Samsung Gauss, would be a major reason for this improvement.

(Image credit: Science & Knowledge/YouTube)

The inclusion of 4K recording at this level will be a boon to prospective purchasers, especially after the reported removal of the 10x telephoto lens . It was originally speculated that the Galaxy S24 would receive the same 10x focus that was popular on its other phones, but several leaks indicated that this was false and that the phone would only have access to a 5x telephoto lens as its maximum focal range. While this may have been a disappointment for many, this recording upgrade would help to lessen that feeling.

4K recordings would also be improved if the rumored inclusion of the LTPO display for the Galaxy S24 turns out to be correct. LTPO, or Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide , essentially allows for a more adaptable refresh rate without sacrificing battery life. The technology isn’t new, having first been introduced on the Galaxy S21 Ultra but was seemingly missing from many models. This would help the S24 to render a higher resolution without draining the battery and may help the phone improve its relatively low battery lifespan, which may allow it to score in the top five in our end-of-year battery awards.

Samsung only has a few weeks before it likely makes the Galaxy S24 official, and it appears as though its made a big effort to improve on the already-excellent S23. With the inclusion of a more powerful chip and an improved AI suite, it looks like the Galaxy S24 is starting 2024 right, and if the 4K recording is included it will be another in the long list of positives for the phone.

