Nothing Phone 2a tipped for sub-$400 price tag and two storage variants in new leak

There have been a bunch of Nothing Phona 2a leaks over the holidays, and they don’t seem to be stopping just because it’s now 2024. In fact the latest leak, from Roland Quandt , could reveal some more of the phone's possible specs — and the European retail price.

According to Quandt, the Nothing Phone 2a will come in two variations. A base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a slightly more premium one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The long-time leaker also claims that the base model will cost under €400. While there’s no mention of U.S. or other pricing, it feels like we could be looking at a sub-$400 price tag.

Last month we also heard that the phone could come with a 120HZ OLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and a pair of 50MP cameras. Later on in December it was claimed that the cameras would be made by Samsung, with a main S5KGN9 lens sporting a 1/1.5-inch sensor and an S5KJN1 ultrawide with a 1/ 2.76-inch sensor. This leak also claimed the display will be an AMOLED with a 1,084 x 2,412 resolution.

The screen and camera specs are looking more or less the same as the original Nothing Phone 2. Though it’s likely that Nothing is opting for cheaper components in order to shave a couple hundred dollars off the price tag. The MediaTek chipset is a perfect example of that, since the high-end chips are less powerful, and therefore cheaper, than the ones made by Qualcomm.

We’re still not sure when the Nothing Phone 2a will officially launch, though it has been speculated that a Mobile World Congress debut could be on the cards. The show kicks off in Barcelona from February 26 to 29, which means we don’t have too long to wait to find out for sure.