Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design and AI features just teased by leaked poster

We've got another look at the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra prior to launch thanks to a poster put up in a store in Brazil and then posted by DontMatterToYou (via Alvin @sondesix) on Twitter/X.

The poster shows a phone design that looks basically the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. On the back are five metal-ringed rear sensor openings, which we expect will hold a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera and a new 50MP 5x telephoto camera, plus a depth sensor.

Also, the built-in stylus, a feature since the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is seen lying on the back of the phone, in a matching color. At the bottom of the image, we can make out the slightly curved display with a centered punch-hole selfie camera is also present.

(Image credit: DontMatterToYou / X)

The phone's overall color blends in with the side rails, which could mean this is the rumored gray color option, designed to match the phone’s alleged titanium side rails. If this color's not exciting enough for you, we should also be seeing black, violet and yellow options according to the rumor mill.

Even without knowledge of Brazilian Portuguese, it’s easy to figure out that this poster is advertising Galaxy AI, Samsung’s new suite of software features for the Galaxy S24 series. Other leaks have given us some idea of what features this will enable, such as generating images, helping with photo editing and enhancing features like translation and voice recording.

The whole Galaxy S24 series should be launching this month, possibly on January 17. The Galaxy S24 Ultra model we've been talking about here will be going up against the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Google Pixel 8 Pro at launch, while the basic Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will be fighting with the Pixel 8 and iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to be considered one of the best phones available at the start of 2024.