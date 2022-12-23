OnePlus 11 new images just leaked — see it from every angle

We just got a good look at the OnePlus 11 from new live photos spotted by MyFixGuide (opens in new tab). They come from Chinese tech regulator TENAA, which previously revealed lots of different specs for the phone but has since added images of the new OnePlus from the front, back, left and right sides.

Catching your eye immediately is the new circular camera block design, containing three cameras and a flash module. One thing we can't see but expect to find on the final product's block is a Hasselblad logo, as OnePlus has confirmed it's working with the Swedish camera maker again to tune this phone's photography.

(Image credit: MyFixGuide / TENAA)

Looking at the rest of the back, there's only a simple OnePlus logo to be found in the center of the phone, just like previous OnePlus devices. The color of the back glass looks to be a dark, olive-like green, following in OnePlus' recent pattern of shipping its flagships in green and black.

(Image credit: MyFixGuide / TENAA)

The side shots show two things about the new phone. One is that its rumored 6.7-inch QHD display will have curved sides like the OnePlus 10 Pro, as well as its Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra rivals. The other is that there's an alert slider on the left edge of the phone, something missing from the OnePlus 10T but that OnePlus had also promised was coming back for the new model.

(Image credit: MyFixGuide / TENAA)

There's not much to see in the front-side image, as you'd expect from photo that's mostly of a blank display. The selfie camera's located in the top left corner, like the OnePlus 10 Pro, rather than in the center like on the OnePlus 10T, but that's about all the information to be gained here.

(Image credit: MyFixGuide / TENAA)

We're curious to see the OnePlus 11's new design in the flesh, as well as try out its tipped Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-fuelled performance, 100W charging, and new 32MP telephoto and 16MP selfie cameras. We'll see it all unfold on February 7, the day OnePlus has confirmed a launch event for the OnePlus 11 will take place.