OnePlus 11 specs leak exposes just about everything

Details for the OnePlus 11 have been published by Chinese regulatory agency TENAA (opens in new tab) (via Slashleaks (opens in new tab)), showing off a lot of expected specs for the upcoming phone, as well as a few surprises.

If you go to the page, you'll see the phone listed as an Oppo phone (OnePlus' partner company), but its codename is still PHB110, the name we've seen on previous OnePlus 11 leaks. But let's get to the specs themselves.

OnePlus 11 specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 OnePlus 11 (alleged) Display 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED (3216×1440) Max. refresh rate 120Hz Rear cameras 50MP, 48MP, 32MP Front camera 16MP Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,870 mAh Size 6.42 x 2.92 x 0.34 inches Weight 7.23 ounces

Starting with its screen, the OnePlus 11 will come with, per TENAA, a 6.7-inch QHD 120Hz AMOLED display, the same as the OnePlus 10 Pro offered. The body size is given as 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53mm and 205g, which translates to 6.42 x 2.92 x 0.34 inches and 7.23 ounces. That's almost identical to the outgoing OnePlus 10 Pro, except the OnePlus 11 would be a little slimmer across its width and a touch heavier compared to the Pro model.

For photos, the OnePlus 11 apparently carries 50MP, 48MP and 32MP rear cameras, plus another 16MP sensor on the front. TENAA's listing doesn't say what the different rear cameras' lens types are, but we'd assume them to be 50MP ultrawide and 48MP main cameras looking at previous OnePlus flagships, with the 32MP being a new telephoto camera.

For performance, the OnePlus 11 will run a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, as we also saw in some leaked benchmarks recently. Joining that chip will be either 12GB or 16GB RAM, with no sign of OnePlus' usual 8GB default model; good news for frequent multitaskers who can use all of that memory.

We also see 256GB and 512GB storage options listed, again a departure as we've previously seen OnePlus sell 128GB and 256GB options for its top phones. We have to remember that these alleged specs are only for the Chinese model, and that the OnePlus 11 we get in the rest of the world could have different memory variants. But we can at least hope we get this much storage on the European and U.S. models.

Lastly, we can see there will be a minimum battery capacity of 4,870 mAh across two batteries, presumably rated for a typical capacity of 5,000 mAh like with the OnePlus 10 Pro. The dual-cell approach allows OnePlus to speed up charging, which with other rumors claiming we'll see 100W speeds on the OnePlus 11, are likely to be very speedy indeed.

OnePlus told us earlier this week to expect the OnePlus 11's official reveal on February 7, plus that it's bringing back the alert slider and Hasselblad camera tuning missing from the OnePlus 10T. So with the launch not far off, we'll be able to see how well TENAA's listing matches up to the real phone soon.