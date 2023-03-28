Nothing Phone (2) could launch sooner than we thought — here’s why

The Nothing Phone (2) is coming at some point in the near future, but that launch could happen sooner rather than later. 91Mobiles (opens in new tab) spotted what looks like the Nothing Phone (2) on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. That’s the kind of thing that doesn’t really happen until the phone is almost ready to launch.

The listing refers to the device as the Nothing AIN065, but doesn’t reveal anything else of note. Aside from the fact the phone will be launching in India, which isn’t a huge surprise considering how successful (opens in new tab) the first Nothing Phone was in the country. So there’s still a lot we still don’t know.

Of course this is the first time the Nothing Phone (2) has appeared on any regulatory documents. So there’s still plenty of opportunity for regulators in other regions to certify the phone and potentially reveal other key details.

That’s alongside the usual supply of leaks that precede the launch of any significant phone.

What we know so far

The leaks have already divulged a bunch of information about the Nothing Phone (2). It’s claimed that the phone will have a 120Hz adaptive AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAH battery, 256GB of storage, and an “unannounced” Snapdragon 8 series chipset. However one Qualcomm executive tweeted (opens in new tab) that the phone would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, before hastily deleting that tweet.

While the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 isn’t as good as the new Gen 2, or the impending launch of the Gen 3, it’s still a big step up from the Snapdragon 778+ that powered the original Nothing Phone.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has also said that the transparent design has been one of the Nothing Phone (1)’s big selling points — suggesting that it will return on the upcoming phone. Likewise Nothing OS, a minimalist retro-inspired take on Android, is bound to return — but this time running Android 13 out of the box.

We don’t know exactly when the Nothing Phone (2) will launch, but it's been suggested it could arrive at some point during Q3 of this year.

We don’t know exactly when the Nothing Phone (2) will launch, but it's been suggested it could arrive at some point during Q3 of this year. Pricing is also a complete unknown, only that it’s going to be “more premium” than the Nothing Phone (1), and that the plan is to release the phone in the United States.

We’ll bring you more on the Nothing Phone (2), including the eventual details on its U.S. launch, as and when we hear them.

More from Tom's Guide