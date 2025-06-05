Nothing’s first pair of real headphones are coming soon — here’s what we know so far

Nothing is back at it with a new hardware reveal in the Nothing Headphone (1), slated for official debut alongside its Phone (3) on July 1.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei voiced his optimism about the forthcoming set of gadgets, citing the launch at the tail end of his speech at SXSW London on Thursday.

It's likely to be the brand's first set of over-ear headphones, which have so far designed some of the best wireless earbuds.

New headphones enter the fray

(Image credit: Nothing)

There's very little we know about the new Nothing Headphone (1), though Pei did confirm the naming. It fits with alternative Nothing-branded devices, such as the Nothing Ear (3) and Nothing (open).

One thing you can expect is a ChatGPT integration as seen across Nothing's audio and smartphone lineup. We tried ChatGPT with the Nothing Ear to solid results, and it's cropped up on almost every release so far, so it would only make sense for it to debut on the Nothing Headphone (1), as well.

You can also expect a competitive price. Nothing might be known for premium products, but it usually stamps them with a significant value proposition. Most Headphone (1) pricing rumors suggest around $400, which undercuts the new Sony WH1000-XM6 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones by about $50.

Design is everything

(Image credit: Yanko Design)

Another particular highlight for Nothing's brand is its design ethos. It loves its transparent technology and LED glyph lighting, made popular on its Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Phone (1).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mockups abound on what the Nothing Headphone (1) could inevitably look like. While mostly relegated to its smartphone side, it would be interesting to see Nothing's glyph design pop up on the Headphone (1), especially in reference to certain modes or features like ANC, incoming calls, or ChatGPT.

The glyph integration could not only put Sony and Apple in their place, but mark it as one of the best headphones in terms of chic alone.

Nothing recently announced an ongoing audio partnership with KEF, a high-end speaker and headphone maker, but reports suggest this most likely pertains to the Phone (3)'s internal speakers. We'll have to wait and see.

More information about Nothing's first-ever pair of headphones is set to be unveiled on July 1 alongside the Phone (3) itself.