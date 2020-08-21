Northern Trust live stream: How to watch round 2 of the 2020 PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoff online

Northern Trust live stream cheat sheet • Dates: The Northern Trust 2020 began yesterday (Aug. 20) and ends Sunday (Aug. 23)

• Start times (ET): 7:10 a.m. (Thursday, Friday), 7 a.m. (Saturday), 7:30 a.m. Sunday

• TV Coverage: split in America, with NBC Sports Gold, the Golf Channel and CBS. In the U.K., Sky Sports has the whole show.

The Northern Trust live streams continue today as Tiger Woods isn't far from the top of the leaderboard at the start of round 2 of this FedEx Cup playoff. And we've got everything you need to watch.

Technically, Woods is tied for 30th place, but that's because so many people are tied near the top. He's only 4 behind right now, at 3 under par, and that is striking distance.

When the 125 top players hit the links at TPC Boston in Norton, MA, they will be looking to climb the rankings to avoid elimination, and the first threshold coming up is at 70 players. As for who's in the lead? That'd be Justin Thomas, who's got a commanding lead of 2,458 points, ahead of Collin Morikawa (1,902).

The 61 best Netflix shows to watch

How to watch NBA live streams for the 2020 season

How to watch Singletown on HBO Max

Other big names in the field include Bryson DeChambeau (4th with 1,657 points) and Rory McIlroy (8th with 1,327 points). Defending Northern Trust winner Patrick Reed is currently in 6th, with 1,426 points. Woods, if you were wondering, is ranked 49th with 604 points.

We just learned that the 97th-ranked Bruce Koepka has withdrawn from the Northern Trust 2020 due to injury.

Northern Trust round 2 tee times: Tiger's tee time and other featured groups

Tiger Woods is actually getting a late start! But he's still before 3 p.m. so you'll need access to PGA Tour Live, which you can get with NBC Sports Gold.

All times below are in Eastern Time (ET):

8:26 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im, Patrick Reed

12:55 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Rory McIlroy, Brendon Todd

1:06 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

1:17 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Dylan Frittelli, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:28 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth

So, now that you know when to start, here's everything else you need to know to watch the Northern Trust 2020 live streams online, or via cable and broadcast TV.

How to watch the Northern Trust live stream anywhere

Thanks to the power of a VPN (virtual private network), you can watch the Northern Trust 2020, even though NBC Sports Gold/PGA Tour Live, the Golf Channel and CBS aren't available across the globe.

With a VPN you can access a live stream of the Northern Trust 2020 from pretty much anywhere with a decent broadband connection.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

Northern Trust live streams in the US

In order for American golf fans to see all the Northern Trust 2020 action, they're going to need to channel surf a bit (unless they have PGA Tour Live via NBC Sports Gold or Amazon Channels, which will have the whole dang show). PGA Tour Live is $9.99 per month via Amazon Channels, the ala carte streaming service exclusive to Prime members. If you're going that route, play starts at 7:10 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. ET on Saturday and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The other way to watch Northern Trust 2020 action is via the Golf Channel and CBS, both of which are in fuboTV. Fubo's got a 7-day free trial for its and the Golf Channel and CBS are included in their offerings. CBS All Access will simulcast the CBS broadcast network coverage.

On Thursday and Friday, the Golf Channel has the Northern Trust 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. ET, and it's got the first half of the weekend coverage, with 1 to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. CBS' coverage runs from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

FuboTV is one of the best streaming services, and its 7-day free trial is a useful way to test its assortment of sports and non-sports content out. Set a reminder for Monday morning so you can remember to reconsider if you're just subscribing for the Northern Trust 2020.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to Golf Channel and CBS, it's also got on demand movies, so you're not just watching sports. Fubo also has ESPN (finally).View Deal

CBS All Access is offering a free one-month trial with the code PLAY to check out the streaming service. This is a gateway to the concluding holes of play on Saturday and Sunday, so you can see who wins live. That's not all! With CBS All-Access, you can also watch Survivor and the Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery. View Deal

Northern Trust live streams in Canada

Band news for golf fans in Canada, you won't be able to access all the Northern Trust 2020 action on TV.

Unfortunately, TSN doesn't pick up the play until Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with its round 3 coverage on TSN1. Final round coverage is on TSN3 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Northern Trust 2020 live streams in the UK

If you're a golf fan and you have access to Sky Sports, then good news as Sky has exclusive and comprehensive coverage of the Northern Trust 2020 for the U.K. All times below are BST.

On Thursday, round 1 action airs at 7:30 p.m. on Sky Sports Golf, and at 10 p.m. on Sky Sports Main Event. On Friday, round 2 coverage airs on both networks from 7:30 p.m. on.

On Saturday, Sky Sports Golf picks up round 3 coverage starting at 7 p.m., half an hour before Sky Sports Main Event starts coverage at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, final round coverage starts at 6 p.m. on Sky Sports Golf, and Sky Sports Main Event will offer an hour of coverage starting at 11 p.m.

Each round can also be streamed by procuring a Now TV Sky Sports month pass, and right now a 2-month pass is over 25% off, at just £25 a month for 2 months

Again, if you're stuck abroad, you could also use the service you already pay for by snagging a VPN like ExpressVPN.

Northern Trust live streams in Australia

Fox Sports has the exclusive rights to the Northern Trust 2020 in Austalia, and you'll be able to access the action on Fox Sports Australia, Foxtel channel 503.

But if you are keen for online streaming then you're in luck as Kayo Sports, which has more than 50 different sports, available live and as VOD, pulling content from the likes of ESPN, Fox Sports and beIN.

You can watch it all the Northern Trust 2020 streams without paying with Kayo's 14-day free trial., but we're a little confused about when rounds 3 and 4 will air, as the Kayo schedule does not list them. Just know that you need an Aussie mobile phone to verify your account for the 2FA login, a must for all online security.