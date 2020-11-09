Nokia's newest 5G phone ready to take on the Galaxy S20 FE

In recent years, Nokia phones have tried to make a comeback in the US, with the phones designed and old through HMD Global have been available as unlocked devices. But that's not how people typically buy smartphones in this country. Instead, the majority of handset sales are through wireless carriers.

HMD Global has gotten the message. Its latest phone is the first Nokia device to be available through a carrier in a good, long while. What's more, the new unveiled Nokia 8 V 5G that's coming to Verizon also happens to offer 5G connectivity with the carrier's high-speed network.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW announced today (Nov. 9) arrives on Verizon as of Nov. 12. The 5G phone will cost $699 at Verizon and will come in a Meteor Gray color. You'll also be able to buy the phone via Best Buy if you prefer.

Nokia 8 V 5G UW specs Starting price: $699

Display: 6.81 inches

CPU: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB

Expandable: Yes up to 1TB

Rear cameras: 64MP main; 12MP ultrawide; 2MP depth; 2MP macro

Front cameras: 24MP

Battery size: 4,500 mAh

Size: 6.8 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches

The Nokia 8 V 5G is essentially the Nokia 8.3 that came out in other parts of the world earlier this year, only this version has been developed for the Verizon 5G network. That means you'll be able to use this Nokia phone with the high-speed mmWave-based 5G towers Verizon has launched in part of 55 cities. Verizon has also flipped the switch on a nationwide network covering 1,800 cities and towns, though download speeds in those areas are closer to what you might experience with LTE.

The Nokia 8 V 5G has a lot in common with the Nokia 8.3 5G announced by HMD Global earlier this year. Like that unlocked phone, this new Verizon offering is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset supported by 6GB of RAM. The phone features 64GB of storage, a fairly skimpy amount, though there is a microSD slot that supports an additional 1TB of storage.

The new phone features a 6.81-inch screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. Don't expect the faster refreshing displays we've seen on other phones at this price range like the OnePlus 8T or Pixel 5.

Instead, HMD Global is talking up the cameras on the Nokia 8 V 5G UW, which feature Zeiss optics. There's a quad camera array with a 64MP main shooter augmented by a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a dedicated macro lens and depth sensor. A Zeiss Cinema mode allows you to add anamorphic and blue flares to footage.

HMD Global describes the phone as Android 11-ready, though it launches with Android 11 installed. There's no time frame on when Android 11 will be available for the Nokia 8 V 5G UW, though the phone will get Android 11 and 12 updates.

The Nokia 8 V 5G UW enters a very competitive market for 5G phones, particularly when it comes to models in the upper end of the midrange. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also costs $699, while the LG Velvet and Galaxy A71 5G cost $100 less. Phones like the OnePlus Nord N10 5G look to undercut the price of a capable 5g phone even further.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Nokia 8 V 5G uW coming soon.