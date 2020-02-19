No PS5 launch for PAX East: Sony pulls out over coronavirus

We keep wondering "where will Sony reveal the PS5?" And instead of answering us directly, Sony keeps telling us where it won't. And oops -- Sony did it again, announcing that it will will no longer exhibit at PAX East.

And that's not because the four-day event in Massachusetts isn't a big deal. Sony pulled out of PAX East citing "increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as 'novel coronavirus')." This is the second show in a row that Sony's dropped out of, previously withdrawing efforts from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona before the show itself was cancelled.

While the New England area isn't necessarily a hotbed for coronavirus infections, Sony's just erring on the side of caution, saying "the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern."

The company broke the news by dropping an update to the top of a blog post that's filled with its now-cancelled PAX East plans.

While Sony wasn't necessarily going to reveal the PS5 at PAX (it planned on showing The Last of Us 2 and Final Fantasy VII Remake, among others), this news has us wondering when Sony's big console unveiling will be. Well, you shouldn't believe the Saturday, Feb. 29 rumor circulating online, as that event is on a Saturday night, and would give the games press almost zero advance notice if it was announced this week.

The most recent PS5 news we got came from Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki, who said the company's plans for revealing its next console are "comparable to the past." And thinking about the PS4's Feb. 20, 2013 launch date, we doubt they'll be sticking close to that.

Today's already Wednesday, Feb. 19, and we'd expect Sony to give the press and public a wide window to get ready for the event, and not just drop it like a Beyoncé record. That means March could be the most likely window for the PS5's official unveiling, as Microsoft's already beaten Sony to the punch on the Xbox Series X, which was revealed last December.