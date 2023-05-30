No Man’s Sky teased for WWDC, possibly coming to Apple VR headset

No Man’s Sky could finally be coming to Apple platforms. Hello Games’ Sean Murray posted two Apple emojis on Twitter (via MacRumors), which has led some to believe we’ll see No Man's Sky at WWDC 2023. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that's happened.

Apple previously announced No Man’s Sky at last year’s WWDC. The game was due to arrive on Macs and iPads in late 2022 but never surfaced. With this year’s WWDC looming, we might finally get an update on what happened and when to expect it. Given how it has been a year since the game was teased, we could also get more than we expected.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s believed the long-rumored Apple VR/AR headset could debut at WWDC. Considering that No Man’s Sky is available on VR platforms like PlayStation VR and Meta Quest 2, it’s not surprising some are now speculating that the game could also land on Apple’s VR headset. Perhaps this is the reason No Man’s Sky for Apple platforms was delayed. Again, that’s speculation, but it’s not an unreasonable line of thought.

Outlook

We’ll have to wait until WWDC to see how things pan out, but it seems like No Man’s Sky could land at Apple’s presentation. If so, it would be great news for Apple gaming, which still lags far behind PC gaming in terms of having a robust library of modern games. However, things are changing on that front.

Currently, Resident Evil Village is one of the few modern big-budget games that’s fully optimized to run on Apple silicon. Playing Capcom’s survival horror title on a MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023 made me a Mac gaming believer. I also got a hands-off demonstration of No Man’s Sky during an Apple event not long ago. Though it didn’t run flawlessly, it was still impressive seeing the game running on a MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021. It makes me wonder how it will run on the more modern M2 Max-powered MacBook Pro 16-inch.

Regarding the Apple VR/AR headset, YouTube channel AppleTrack recently posted a video showing an alleged render of the device. That's not an official announcement, but it's more evidence that we'll see the headset at WWDC. But as always, take that with a grain of salt.