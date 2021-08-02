Trending

New Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 photos could be first live look

By

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic looks awesome in these live photos

New Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 photos could be first live look
(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The first live images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may have just surfaced online. These two versions of the alleged Galaxy Watch 4 Classic model could give us our best look yet at the upcoming smartwatch.

91Mobiles shared the images, which are close-ups of the casing design and display in two different finishes. The black and silver options likely belong to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, a lifestyle smartwatch expected to replace the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and retain the fan-favorite rotating bezel.  

The images look nearly identical to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic renders published last month. Except the live photos seem to confirm that the smartwatch will come with leather straps rather than silicone ones — we couldn't identify the band material in the renders.

Instead, the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 would get the sportier straps. As an apparent follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, the basic Watch 4 would not get the rotating bezel. But it'll likely be slimmer, better for sweat and more affordable than the Classic version.

We already know both Galaxy Watch 4 models will run the new Google Wear OS (Wear OS 3) with Samsung's One UI Watch added for improved unity within the company's device ecosystem. We even caught a possible glimpse at the Galaxy Watch 4 watch faces and smartwatch Google apps in videos shared last week.

We don't know much about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 battery life, but we're confident LTE will be offered for each version, as well as 5ATM and MIL-STD 810G durability. There have been conflicting reports about size options (some say 40mm and 44mm, others say 41mm and 45mm) and little beyond a premature Amazon listing in terms of pricing.

Multiple leaks have pointed to the debut of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 body composition analysis. As the smartwatch's possible standout health feature, body composition analysis could help users understand their fat and muscle make ups without needing to see a doctor or using one of the best smart scales.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are believed to debut at the Samsung Unpacked event on August 11, so it's not long now until we get a complete look at the smartwatch lineup's full array of features.

Kate Kozuch
Kate Kozuch

Kate Kozuch is a senior writer at Tom’s Guide covering wearables, TVs and everything smart-home related. When she’s not in cyborg mode, you can find her on an exercise bike or channeling her inner celebrity chef. She and her robot army will rule the world one day, but until then, reach her at kate.kozuch@futurenet.com.