New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Oct. 9-15)

It’s that time again — we’re about to check out what’s new on Netflix this week. This go-around, the headlining title is Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher finds the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company facing cutting secrets from his past. A mysterious figure rises up in a bid to take their revenge while the Usher family's children start dying in mysterious manners, one by one. This gothic horror miniseries promises an interesting new take on the classic Poe tale.

We’d also check out Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul, based on the book by R.J. Cutler, which should shed some light on the controversy behind the massive vape company that went from hero to zero in seemingly record time.

This week's new on Netflix lineup also brings Good Night World, a new anime series that focuses on four players in a video game called "Planet" who soon come to unravel some life-changing secrets about the "reality" they've found themselves in for some time. There’s also Camp Courage, a documentary that follows Ukrainian refugees Milana and her grandmother as they seek shelter in a summer camp in the Alps, a harrowing journey that defines the true meaning of the word "courage."

If you need some laughs or some low-stakes drama, tune in to Stranded with My Mother-in-Law, which invites multiple couples to a paradise-like locale where they're forced to live with and solve challenges with their mothers-in-law, all in a bid to take home a cash prize.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Stranded With My Mother-in-Law

Stranded With My Mother-in-Law, hosted by Fernanda Souza, takes couples to literal paradise to complete a series of challenges to win a sizable cash prize. There's just one problem: they have to do everything with their mother-in-law. And no, as you can already imagine, some of these couples really have it out with their in-laws. If they want the cash, they've got to stick it out and do it for their family, even if that means gritting their teeth and dealing with all the quips, nagging, and potential sarcasm they think might come along with spending time with their MIL. And who knows? They may just emerge in a better relationship at the end of it all.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 9

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

Explore the controversial world of vaping with Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul. Charting the meteoric rise and dramatic descent of the fastest-growing company in history, this docuseries directed by R.J. Cutler and based on Jamie Ducharme's book, reveals how Juul rocketed to the top and found such success. From seemingly innovative practices and products to a public health outcry, watch the last gasps of a once-celebrated device that nearly revolutionized the world of vaping.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 11

The Fall of the House of Usher

Step into the eerie world of The Fall of the House of Usher, a spine-chilling four-episode series from the mind behind The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan. Delving deep into Edgar Allan Poe's original story, witness the unraveling of the Usher legacy as the powerful Fortunato Pharmaceuticals dynasty begins to crumble. With Roderick and Madeline Usher's (Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell) dark pasts resurfacing, a ghostly figure from their youth decides it's time to exact their revenge. As the body count rises, this mini-series will drive home the old adage that everything has its own price. This contemporary adaptation of the classic tale marks Flanagan's final project with Netflix.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 12

Good Night World

Good Night World finds four players unknowingly coming together from similarly broken families in a game called "Planet." In this anime series adapted from Uru Okabe's original manga, the mysterious connections between all four players are soon unraveled. But they bite off more than they can chew when they happen upon their first clue that something might not be right with the world they live in. In fact, they have no clue at the onset that they've been playing together as a family -- in a virtual world. When bombshells continue to drop, this unassuming family unit must come together and protect each other while sinister secrets are unveiled, one by one.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 12

Camp Courage

Ukrainian refugees Milana and her grandmother Olga flee from the turbulence of the Russia-Ukraine War at an unconventional summer camp in the Alps. Documentary Camp Courage, directed by Max Lowe, tracks their journey as they brave not only the trip to the camp but the challenges of their pasts. As they face mountains both literal and metaphorical, both Milana and Olga learn the true meaning of courage, even when faced with the most discouraging kinds of adversity.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 15

Everything new on Netflix: Oct. 9-15

OCTOBER 9

After

Blippi's Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (BR) (Netflix Series)

To win a life-changing prize, couples embark on a journey to an earthly paradise and confront challenges... with the assistance of their mothers-in-law.

OCTOBER 10

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (IT) (Netflix Series)

A new year of school is ahead, and the friends are now in a new 3D class. As feelings and relationships are tested, can they manage to stick together?

Last One Standing: Season 2 (JP) (Netflix Series)

Lights, camera, action! The hit comedy competition wrapped in a scripted drama returns. Who will survive to earn the title of Last One Standing?

OCTOBER 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Netflix Documentary)

Juul was the fastest-growing company in history. Now, they’re a cautionary tale. Based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul by TIME Health Correspondent Jamie Ducharme, and directed by R.J. Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry; Belushi), this four-part docuseries unpacks twenty years of Silicon Valley innovation, influence, and insanity to explain the spectacular flameout of the vaping device that almost changed everything.

It Follows

Once Upon a Star (TH) (Netflix Film)

In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faces roadblocks as they journey across Thailand to entertain eager audiences by live-dubbing beloved films.

Pact of Silence (MX) (Netflix Series)

A big-time social media influencer plunges headfirst into the lives of four women fueled by a thirst for the truth about her birth — and revenge.

OCTOBER 12

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix Series)

To secure their fortune — and future — two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs mysteriously die, one by one.

GOOD NIGHT WORLD (JP) (Netflix Anime)

Four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they've formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game — with each other.

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

The key to stopping the MergeQuakes from reaching their tipping point lies in the Dragon Cores. Can the Ninja find all three before it's too late?

OCTOBER 13

The Conference (SE) (Netflix Film)

A ragtag group of public sector employees battle not only their own discord but also a bloodthirsty killer during a seemingly innocuous retreat.

Ijogbon (NG) (Netflix Film)

Four teenagers from a rural village in South–West Nigeria stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds — but before long, others come looking for the bounty.

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

OCTOBER 15

Camp Courage (Netflix Documentary)

In this documentary, a girl displaced by the war in Ukraine heads to a summer camp in the Alps with her grandmother, testing the limits of her bravery.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 10/14/23

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

One on One: Seasons 1-5

