3 new Netflix shows with 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings

Everywhere you look, there's a great new show to check out. Whether you spend your time binge-watching streaming originals or you tune in to your favorite drama every week on cable, there's so much goodness that it can be easy to miss some of the hidden gems. This is especially true for Netflix, which adds so many new series every week that it can make your head spin. As we speak, there are dozens of new on Netflix additions waiting for you to dive back in.

But how do you determine which shows are worth spending your precious time on? The review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes is a great resource for figuring this out. We've selected three new Netflix shows that came out of the gate with positive impressions from all the critics, earning perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings. As you're probably aware, that's extremely difficult to do, so you know these picks are well worth watching, at least as far as the professionals say.

Read on for three new Netflix shows that snagged 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lupin season 3

This season finds gentleman thief Assane Diop (Omary Sy) in hiding after being framed for murder. As he remains separated from ex-wife Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and son Raoul (Etan Simon), he grapples with a massive decision: leaving France and starting a brand new life. He returns to Paris to propose the change to his family in an attempt to keep them from any potential harm. But no sooner than he arrives, he's met with ghosts from the past that threaten his future.

Seasons: 3 (7 episodes)

Genre: Thriller/mystery

Stream it on Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne

It’s the French Revolution, and counter-revolutionaries are fighting to regain power from the people. To do so, they’ve gone ahead and summoned a vampire messiah. That’ll show those humans who dare resist, right?

To keep the world from being forced into eternal darkness under the reign of bloodthirsty vampires, Caribbean sorceress Annette (Thuso Mbedu) goes on a mission. She enlists legendary vampire hunter Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel) to take the fight to the undead before they can strike. With the help of revolutionary leader Maria Renard (Pixie Davies), the trio work to stave off the impending threat.

As with all the prior Castlevania series, there’s plenty of gore to go around, but at the heart of the show is a can’t-miss drama that’ll keep you coming back for another bite.

Seasons: 1 (8 episodes)

Genre: Action/horror

Stream it on Netflix

Dear Child

Adapted from Romy Hausman's best-selling novel Liebes Kind, this German six-part miniseries will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Investigators grapple with linking a present-day search with a decade-old missing persons case. It calls back to the harrowing years a woman (Kim Riedle) and her two children (Naila Schuberth and Sammy Schrein) spent confined in a windowless prison by an unknown male captor. It's terrifying and bleak with the harsh reminder that all of this could happen to anyone, with some of the most exciting twists you'll see in the genre. And best of all, you can read the book when you're done to unlock more of the mystery.

Seasons: 1 (6 episodes)

Genre: Drama/thriller

Stream it on Netflix