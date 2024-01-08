New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Jan. 8-14)

Time to keep on trucking into 2024. Plenty more new on Netflix movies and shows arrive in the second week of January for you to enjoy now.

The major standout is "Lift," which features comedian Kevin Hart leading a team of criminals on a heist 40,000 feet in the air on an airplane to rip off $500 million in gold.

Also new on Netflix is "The Trust: A Game of Greed," which puts a twist on reality competitions that force contestants to live and work together to bring home their piece of the $250,000 pie. Instead of contestants being eliminated each week, everyone must vote anonymously about who to send home, with even one vote counting.

Want some additional options to peruse? You can browse our complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week below.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Break Point' season 2

Season 2 of this documentary series dives even deeper into the world of professional tennis, capturing the intense rivalries and triumphs of some of its biggest stars. This season focuses on players like Aryna Sabalenka and Frances Tiafoe, Coco Gauff and Holger Rune. It offers an insider's look at the competitive spirit that drives these athletes and some of their accomplishments, like Sabalenka's Grand Slam victory and a rise to the top of the WTA rankings.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 10

'The Trust: A Game of Greed'

This new reality competition introduces an interesting twist, bringing together players who must compete and coexist to win a share of $250,000. Players aren't simply eliminated each week, with each one instead voting anonymously to exclude others to increase their portion of the prize. The catch? Even a single vote can send someone home. Players will also face off in a series of challenges and visits to The Vault, where several individual temptations clash with what's best for the group. It's all about figuring out who can fight their personal greed to figure out what's best for the entire group until a winner is named, making this a fierce competition.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 10

'Champion'

This series focuses on the high-stakes world of music and fame, focusing on Bosco Champion (Malcolm Kamulete), an artist fresh out of prison, and his talented yet overshadowed sister, Vita (Déja J. Bowens). As Bosco enjoys the limelight with a successful music career, Vita navigates the challenges of sexism and familial obligations while struggling in the same industry. She soon finds herself relegated to the sidelines, managing her brother's career. When Vita finds herself mired in sibling rivalry, she discovers her readiness to step out of the shadow and into the spotlight.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 11

'Lift'

This new heist film finds Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart) leading a team of skilled criminals on a mission high in the sky. Tasked with preventing a terrorist attack, their target is a staggering $500 million in gold, stashed aboard a passenger plane cruising at 40,000 feet. This isn't just another heist for Cyrus but it's a race against time with some of the highest stakes he's ever faced. It's a bit of a departure for the usually hilarious comedian, but a role it looks like he'll definitely pull off.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 12

'Love is Blind: Sweden'

"Love is Blind' takes its format to Sweden. The social experiment finds singles embarking on a journey to find love, sight unseen. They'll couple up — all without laying eyes on each other. After they engaged, they can finally meet face to face. Then, over four weeks, they build relationships, move in together, and plan their weddings. Host Jessica Almenäs guides these hopeful romantics toward the altar, where everyone is forced to confront their feelings for one another. Will they say "I do" and prove that love can truly be blind?

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 12

Everything new on Netflix: Jan. 8-14

JANUARY 8

This is Us Seasons 1-6

JANUARY 10

Break Point: Season 2 (GB) — Netflix Documentary

The world's top tennis players return to the courts and set their sights on glory once again during another grueling Grand Slam season.

The Trust: A Game of Greed — Netflix Series

In this reality series, strangers living in a luxurious mansion compete for $250,000. Will they split it — or cut each other out to raise their share?

JANUARY 11

Champion (GB) — Netflix Series

Rapper Bosco is free from prison and ready for a comeback — until his sister Vita steps into the spotlight and puts their family bond to the test.

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — Netflix Family

After Nine steals the Paradox Prism to create a world all for himself, Sonic must team up with unlikely allies to protect the universe as he knows it.

JANUARY 12

Lift — Netflix Film

An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.

Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 1/12/23

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Leaving 1/14/23

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted