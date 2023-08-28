New on Netflix: 5 new shows and movies to watch this week (Aug 28 - Sept. 3)

Curious about what's new on Netflix this week? The top new Netflix release is One Piece. This live-action adaptation of the popular anime series is setting sail with 10 episodes that adapt the long-running manga series, all the way from the beginning. We also recommend Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4, which checks in on couples from the Seattle edition of the reality series.

This week's new on Netflix lineup also brings the final season of the Matt Groening-helmed fantasy comedy series Disenchantment season 5, which brings the misadventures of the rowdy, hard-living Queen Bean to an end. Meanwhile, the Japanese reality series Is She the Wolf? could prove to be your next big romantic binge-watch.

Plus, the Dutch rom-com Happy Endings debuts this week. Read on for our day-by-day breakdown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

One Piece

In this adaptation of the iconic One Piece anime and manga series, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) sets sail on his quest to become the "King of The Pirates." After consuming the fabled Gum-Gum fruit as a child, Luffy's body gains rubber-like abilities, which makes him a formidable foe when facing some of the biggest threats on the open sea. Throughout his journey, trusted allies like Nami (Emily Rudd) and Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu) fight by his side. As they pursue the legendary One Piece treasure, viewers are set to get a comprehensive look at Luffy's early life before the piracy.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 31

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4

The latest season of After the Altar revisits Love is Blind couples Chelsea Griffin & Kwame Appiah, Bliss Poureetezadi & Zack Goytowski, and Tiffany Pennywell & Brett Brown to explore what they've been up to post-wedding. Additionally, updates from singles like Micah Lussier and Paul Peden are showcased as well as some interesting bits of drama among attempts to mend fences. There's also an energetic game of flag football taking place that seems to get everyone in a much looser mood. Yet, tensions persist, with some participants remaining completely in the dark about others' feelings ahead of the series reunion.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 1

Disenchantment: Part 5

Matt Groening's Disenchantment comes to an end with its fifth season as Queen Bean (Abbi Jacobson), aided by magical allies Elfo (Nat Faxon) and Luci (Eric Andre), grapples with the relentless Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan) and her infernal army. Bean and Dagmar are set to clash in a battle that will decide the future of Dreamland and potentially, the entire world. The stakes are higher than ever for the brash Bean, as she must also battle a series of personal demons that could result in the loss of someone very dear to her.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 1

Happy Ending

Happy Ending explores the lives of Luna (Gaite Jansen) and Mink (Martijn Lakemeier) as they celebrate their one-year anniversary. Unknown to Mink, Luna has been faking her orgasms ever since they first got together. But after keeping such a secret for so long, she can't bear the thought of coming clean now. Encouraged by her friends, Luna introduces the idea of a threesome to jumpstart the couple's relationship. But an unexpected night with climate activist Eve (Joy Delima) spirals their relationship into uncharted territory, challenging their bond and forcing some very uncomfortable truths to finally come to light.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 1

Is She the Wolf?

In this Japanese reality series, five men and five women look for love as they go on dates and work on group projects to find their special someone. Each contestant comes from a unique and diverse background, from sports stars to models and everything in between, and there are plenty of opportunities for romance to blossom. There's just one problem: "lying wolves", or certain women contestants who are forbidden from falling in love, lie in wait. These "wolves" must keep their secret hidden and ward off any potential love confessions until the game comes to an end.

Watch on Netflix starting Sept. 3

Everything new on Netflix week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3

New on Netflix August 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix Documentary)

Travel around the world with author Dan Buettner to discover five unique communities where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives.

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) (Netflix Series)

A competitive biker takes the identity of her long-lost identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice and get the truth behind their separation.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes)



New on Netflix August 31

Choose Love (Netflix Film)

Cami Conway has it all until she comes face to face with a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices. What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think!

Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) (Netflix Family)

Armed with karate skills — and super cool gadgets — Wanda and Trico are back to protect their fluffy sheep friends from the wickedly hungry Wolf.

One Piece (Netflix Series)

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

New on Netflix September 1

A Day and a Half (SE) (Netflix Film)

In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her.

Disenchantment: Part 5 (Netflix Series)

To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wrath, Princess Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill the one she loves.

Friday Night Plan (IN) (Netflix Film)

When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns.

Happy Ending (NL) (Netflix Film)

A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna's suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down.

Love is Blind: After the Altar : Season 4 (Netflix Series)

The season's participants share updates and fresh perspectives a year after living the pod life while preparing for an epic flag football showdown.

New on Netflix September 2

Love Again

New on Netflix September 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf? (JP) (Netflix Series)

They're all here to look for true romance — but hidden among the women is at least one "wolf," a saboteur who's only pretending to be falling in love.

Leaving Netflix this week

Leaving Aug. 31

