New Nest Hello Doorbell could arrive soon — what we know

Google could be back in the lab developing a brand new Nest Hello Video Doorbell — that's according to XDA Developers.

Lifting the hood on the latest version of the Google Home app for Android, an image that appears to show the backplate of a possible next-gen Hello Doorbell has surfaced, sparking speculation that a new video doorbell is in the works.

There’s still not a great deal of information to go on besides a single image, which as we know from past experiences can disappear into the ether without a trace.

That said, the existing Nest Hello Video Doorbell hit shelves way back in 2018. While it's still our top pick among the best video doorbells, some of the features now look quite archaic, including the micro USB port used to charge the device if it goes for a long time without power.

A busy year ahead

Google’s security-focused Nest Cam IQ Outdoor has reportedly been unavailable since January spurring several other models' stock to rise in our best outdoor security cameras. Google hasn’t refreshed the product line in several years, so we're due a comprehensive update.

Because of this, we could see a series of camera launches from Google this year: perhaps a newly designed outdoor camera and a new Nest Hello Video Doorbell. But don’t get your hopes up too soon, as Google has confirmed zilch up to this point.

Either way, a next-gen Nest Hello Video Doorbell will probably take notes from its predecessor, with Night Vision, HD video, package detection, and 24-hour surveillance.

It’ll aim to keep pace with newer rivals such as the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. At the very least, it will open a new chapter in the Ring vs. Nest debate over which video doorbell should adorn your entryway. Stay tuned for any more info.

