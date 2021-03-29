New Nest Cam could be on the way — here's what we know

A new Nest Cam could be on the way soon, according to an FCC listing for a “wireless streaming device”.

The listing for “G3AL9” made its way through the FCC on Sunday night (March 28), though it’s not clear when the camera might actually arrive. But assuming it's not too far away, it would mean there'd be a new piece of hardware to use with your shiny new Nest Hub 2.

The listing, unearthed by 9to5Google, states that the device has a rechargeable 3.65Vdc battery plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It also features an FCC ID at the “back of the device”, and 9to5Google points out that this suggests there’s no screen.

All of that would fit with the launch of a new Nest Cam. Google has already promised that newer cameras would be arriving this year, and it ties in perfectly with the idea of a “wireless streaming device” that doesn’t have a screen.

Google has promised “interesting new innovations”, so there are likely to be other devices on the way too. However, our gut is telling us that this is indeed some sort of camera; we can’t think of any other streaming-capable devices without screens that would still need a battery.

Further evidence lies in the fact that Google hasn’t made any changes to its Nest camera line-up for the past three years, and that the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor has reportedly been out of stock since the start of the year.

The only question is when the new camera might arrive. The newly-unveiled Nest Hub 2 hit the FCC back in January, and launched just a few weeks ago. If the new device follows a similar timeline, we’d therefore expect it to arrive in a few months — although the FCC's confidentiality last until September 24, so it could be that we don't see it until late summer.

We’re going to have to be patient in either case. But at least we know this isn't the only new device Google is working on. We've already started hearing news about the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 6, as well as rumors of a new pair of Pixel Buds. So make sure to stay tuned to Tom’s Guide, and we’ll bring you all the updates as and when we hear them.