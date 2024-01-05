9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 5-7)

Here's to a new year — and a fresh batch of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on television, Netflix, Prime Video and more streaming services.

This weekend’s lineup is led by the survival drama "Society of the Snow," which is getting some Oscar buzz for its stark portrayal of the 1972 Andes plane crash that was previously covered by the movie "Alive." Also on deck is the action-thriller series "The Brothers Sun," headlined by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and the grief dramedy written, directed by and starring Dan Levy of "Schitt's Creek."

Plus, the revamped Golden Globes airs this weekend and the heartwarming British period show All Creatures Great and Small returns. Here is our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

‘The Brothers Sun’ (Netflix)

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh is a different Chinese mother from the one she played in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — though still badass in her own way. Eileen has two sons, Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) and Bruce (Sam Song Li). The latter is unaware of the truth about his family: his father was the head of a powerful Taiwanese gang and his older brother is a legendary killer.

When their father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles heads to Los Angeles to protect his family. But as Taipei’s deadliest crews and a new rising faction tussle for dominance, the Suns must grapple with their complicated dynamics and emotional wounds before one of their countless enemies kills them all.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Grimsburg’ (Fox)

Fox’s Sunday night animated comedy slate welcomes a newcomer in Grimsburg. Jon Hamm produces and voices the lead role of ace detective Marvin Flute, the greatest sleuth the town of Grimsburg has ever produced. His resume ranges from catching a cannibal clown and correctly identifying a mid-century modern armoire. Unfortunately, while Marvin is good at cracking cases, family stuff and personal growth have proven to be more difficult. Returning to town to work on both, he reenters the lives of ferocious ex-wife Harmony (Erinn Hayes) and lovably unstable son Stan (Rachel Dratch).

Airing Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Fool Me Once’ (Netflix)

Bestselling mystery author Harlan Coben has become one of Netflix’s most reliable hit-makers. Adaptations of his books — including Safe, Stay Close and The Stranger — have shot up Netflix’s most-watched list. The latest, Fool Me Once, is doing the same. It even features Richard Armitage, who’s appeared in several Coben projects. He plays Joe, a man whose brutal murder is still being processed by his wife, Maya (Michelle Keegan). Afer she decides to install a nanny cam to monitor their young daughter, she’s shocked to see Joe on the video feed.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ season 4 (PBS)

Craving some comfort food TV? Another season of this warm-and-fuzzy dramedy should fill you right up. All Creatures is a worthy replacement for Ted Lasso , as my colleague Mike Prospero recently wrote. After airing last fall in the U.K., season 4 finally makes its way stateside. The story picks up in 1940 as war looms in Europe. Country veterinarian James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) is now happily married to Helen (Rachel Shenton). With Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) serving as an army vet, James and mentor Siegfried (Samuel West) need extra hands to help around the practice. They hire the highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle (Neve McIntosh), as well as student intern Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose).

Airing Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS

‘The 81st Golden Globe Awards’ (CBS)

The Golden Globes have gotten an extreme makeover. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is no more; Dick Clark Productions has taken over the awards and the ceremony broadcast has moved from NBC to CBS. A voting body of 300 members from 75 countries selected the nominees and winners. And two new categories have been added: best performance in stand-up comedy on television and cinematic and box office achievement. Jo Koy will host the new and improved Golden Globes.

Airing Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 16 (MTV)

As RuPaul and Taylor Swift might jointly say, “R U ready for it?” The drag queen competition show returns for its sweet 16 with more fierce lewks and epic lip-sync performances. Fourteen new queens will sashay all day for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a $200,000 cash prize. RuPaul is back, of course, as are mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison. They’ll be joined by guest panelists including Charlize Theron, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kyra Sedgwick, Kelsea Ballerini and Joel Kim Booster.

Airing Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV (via Sling or Fubo)

Movie Premieres

‘Society of the Snow’ (Netflix)

“Alive” first brought the story of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster to the big screen 30 years ago, with Ethan Hawke in a prominent role. This new version is based on journalist Pablo Vierci’s nonfiction book, which contained accounts from all 16 survivors, and features a cast of mostly unknown Uruguayan and Argentine actors.

The aforementioned flight was chartered to fly a men’s rugby team to Chile. On route, it crashed on a glacier in the heart of the Andes, with only 29 of the 45 passengers remaining. Stranded in a brutal environment at 11,710 feet, the survivors must resort to extreme measures to stay alive.

Streaming on Netflix

‘Good Grief’ (Netflix)

Since Schitt’s Creek ended (sob) in 2020, Dan Levy has kept busy in a variety of projects, from the queer rom-com Happiest Season to the big-budget Disney adventure Haunted Mansion to his recent appearance as a demanding professor in the final season of Sex Education. Now, Levy makes his debut as a feature-film writer and director with this grief dramedy.

Marc’s world shatters when his husband (Luke Evans) unexpectedly dies. As he grapples with his loss, Marc embarks on a soul-searching trip to Paris with best friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel) that will reveal hard truths all three of them need to face.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Foe’ (Prime Video)

Hen (Saoirse Ronan) and Junior (Paul Mescal) are an unhappy married couple toiling away on a Midwestern farm ravaged by climate change. One day, a mysterious stranger (Aaron Pierre) arrives to recruit Junior for a mission in space. As consolation for Hen losing her husband for years, the government will replace him with a lifelike robotic clone. She gets to keep her husband, in a fashion. If this sounds familiar to you, the plot closely resembles that of the "Black Mirror" season 6 episode "Beyond the Sea."

Streaming on Prime Video