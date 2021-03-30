New Alienware m15 could switch to AMD Ryzen processors — sorry, Intel

In a move that will surely come as a blow to Intel, it appears that Dell’s next Alienware m15 could be shipping with an AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs.

The leak comes from Rogame on Twitter, who spotted multiple benchmark listings for Alienware m15 R5 laptops that come with AMD's latest Ryzen processors. Currently, Dell only sells the Alienware m15 with 10th-generation Intel Core CPU options, but that looks set to change very soon.

Assuming these leaked specs are legitimate, this latest version of the Alienware laptop, which is dubbed the Alienware m15 R5 Edition, will include multiple Ryzen CPU options.

The most premium model will offer an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, while additional models will sport an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and either an RTX 3070 or GeForce RTX 3060.

According to the listings all three Alienware laptops will come equipped with 16GB of RAM, plus an NVMe SSD and a 15-inch FHD 144Hz display, which is the same panel that the current line of Alienware m15 machines use.

Based on the Intel-powered Alienware m15 R4 laptop range offering multiple display options, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Alienware m15 R5 line-up also be available with other display specs, such as a higher refresh rate.

These laptops could be one of the best ways to get hold of an Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card. Due to overwhelming demand, not to mention a global chip shortage that is impacting everything from PC components to vital medical equipment, getting a desktop RTX 30-series GPU has been borderline impossible since launch.

These Alienware m15 laptops will at least offer a chance to get hold of one of these much-coveted cards — assuming you’re okay with it being contained within a gaming laptop rather than being a standalone card that can be slotted into your existing gaming rig.

This new Ryzen range of Alienware m15 laptops isn’t the only gaming machine of Dell’s that has leaked, specs for the upcoming Dell G15 5515 were also obtained this week. This laptop will offer an Nvidia RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, and a 1TB SSD.