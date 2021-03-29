Forget MacBook Pro 2021 — Dell laptop just leaked with AMD Ryzen and Nvidia RTX 3060

Earlier this year, Dell announced it would be refreshing its G15 series of laptops and that these new models would feature Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs. However, at the time the manufacturer did not confirm which of the graphics cards would be available in the prebuilt gaming machines.

An eagle-eyed user on Twitter, @_rogame, spotted a 3DMark listing for the Dell G15 5515, which includes a full spec sheet and gives us our clearest indication yet of exactly what will be powering the new G15 line.

The new MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 is likely on the way with a powerful new M1X chip and discrete graphics, but gamers will probably be much more excited by this new Dell laptop.

According to the listing, the Dell G15 5515 will feature a Ryzen 7 5800H processor (3.2GHz base clock rate) and eight AMD Cezanne processor cores. The device will also come sporting 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

If the listing is indeed correct then Dell will also be including a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU in the new G15 5515. This should make the laptop a pretty enticing device for those looking for a powerful but portable gaming machine.

Thanks to a global chip storage, getting your hands on a Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU is borderline impossible. So, the refreshed Dell G15 5515 might offer gamers an easier way to get their hands on one of these much-desired cards.

It’s currently unknown if Dell plans to further expand the range to include a model that offers the RTX 3070 or maybe even the much-coveted RTX 3080. However, it’s definitely possible that Dell will want to grow the range to include the GPUs at the higher end of the new 30-series.

Dell has previously confirmed that the 2021 G15 range will launch with an updated chassis, an improved thermal system, and will include display options up to 360Hz — plus the lineup will available in multiple colors.

We don’t have a confirmed price or launch date for the refreshed G15 5515 but Dell is expected to give us more news before the month is up. Hopefully, we’ll get confirmation that these specs are indeed legitimate alongside a full rollout plan.

If you’re currently after a Nvidia RTX 30-series card to boost your gaming rig then we have where to buy guides for the RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090. These will hopefully make the seemingly thankless task of tracking down one of these GPUs a little easier.