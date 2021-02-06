Nets vs 76ers live stream: How to watch NBA game online without cable

Nets vs 76ers start time, channel The Nets vs Sixers game is at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, on Saturday, February 6.

It will be broadcast on NBA League Pass, in Philadelphia on NBC Sports Philadelphia and to New York on the YES Network.

Saturday night’s Nets vs Sixers live stream features two top Eastern Conference teams meeting for the first time since Brooklyn’s addition of James Harden. These two teams faced each a month ago and the Sixers have a lot to improve upon if they want a different outcome in this NBA live stream .

On January 7th, the Sixers took a full and healthy roster to Brooklyn to face a Nets team that was missing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and had yet to acquire former NBA MVP, James Harden. The Sixers lost, 122-109. Joe Harris came off the bench to drop a game high 28 points to help hand Philly one of their toughest losses of the season.

Are you ready for the Super Bowl live stream 2021?

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Now the Nets are fully stocked. Irving is back from his seven-game hiatus and averaging just under 30 points per game. Durant missed the first meeting due to COVID protocol and is now the league’s second leading scorer. His 30.8ppg are only out done by the Wizards’ Bradley Beal, who scores 34.8 a game. Then there’s Harden who is only averaging a double-double in his nine games with the Nets, 24ppg and an NBA leading 11.2 assists per game.

Sure, the Sixers struggled a month ago vs Brooklyn, but they also struggled Thursday night against a Damian Lillard-less Blazers team. Philly is going into Brooklyn trying to bounce back from a 121-104 loss to Portland. One saving grace for the Sixers in that game was Joel Embiid’s 37pts.

Embiid is the main reason Philadelphia (16-7) is in first place in the East. The Sixers big man is right behind Durant in scoring for third in the NBA with 29.1ppg. Ben Simmons did not play Thursday night due to a calf injury and is listed as day-to-day.

How to avoid Nets vs 76ers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Nets vs 76ers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Nets vs Sixers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Nets vs Sixers airs on NBA League Pass. In Philadelphia it's on on NBC Sports Philadelphia and New York gets it on the YES Network. Tip off time is 8 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game as an add-on to Sling TV, as NBA League Pass is an extra $29 per month with Sling TV. Two of the best channels for basketball, ESPN and TNT, are both included in the $35 Sling Orange package. NBA League Pass is $28.99 per month on its own.

NBC Sports Network Philadelphia is on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

YES is only on AT&T TV, which we do not reccomend.

Sling TV : NBA League Pass is available as an add-on to Sling, for $29 per month. You can also get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Nets vs Sixers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans can't watch this one. The game is not airing on Sky Sports, where most NBA games air.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K..

Nets vs Sixers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada don't get Nets vs Sixers on TSN or SportsNet, so they too will have to turn to NBA League Pass, which is also available in Canada.