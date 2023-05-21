My 5 favorite new movies on Hulu to watch this month

A field full of fresh new movies has arrived on Hulu in May 2023. Hulu boasts a vast library of films, which is why it ranks highly on our list of the best streaming services .

Every month, dozens of movies arrive on Hulu for your streaming pleasure. Scrolling through all the new options could take days, though, and who has time for that? You could avoid decision paralysis by selecting one of the best new to Hulu movies that are 90% or above on Rotten Tomatoes (or even check out our mega-list of the best movies on Hulu ).

Or you could follow my recommendations, which pluck out titles that aren’t as highly-rated but still worth watching. I’ve watched all of these five to new Hulu movies and give my stamp of approval. Plus, right now, you can get get Hulu for just $2 per month with an epic streaming deal.

Atonement (2007)

An outstanding trio of British acting talent elevates this gorgeous, heartwrenching World War II saga based on Ian McEwan’s novel of the same name. In the summer of 1935, sparks fly between wealthy young Cecilia Tallis (Keira Knightley) and her family housekeeper’s son, Robbie Turner (James McAvoy). Cecilia’s 13-year-old sister Briony (Saoirse Ronan) is both jealous and confused, leading her to tell a lie that tears them apart.

Years later, as war rages in Europe, all three are still grappling with the consequences of that fateful summer night. Robbie enlists in the Army and Cecilia trains as a nurse. Their paths cross again, but tragedy looms. Meanwhile, Briony hopes for forgiveness.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Beetlejuice (1988)

This classic horror farce is a riot, featuring a wonderfully zany performance by Michael Keaton as the eponymous spirit from the Netherworld. The movie has become treasured across generations — which is why they’re making a sequel nearly four decades later.

After married couple Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves haunting their country home. The Deetz family moves in: Charles (Jeffrey Jones), Delia (Catherine O’Hara) and teen daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder). The Maitlands want to scare them off, so they contact the “bio-exorcist” Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) for help.

Genre: Horror/comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Bottle Rocket (1996)

No AI could come up with a movie as wonderfully offbeat as Wes Anderson’s debut feature. Bottle Rocket introduced audiences to his particular brand of style and verve, and no matter how hard memes try, his work cannot be reproduced. This is also the acting debuts of the Wilson brothers, who have become Anderson’s most frequent collaborators.

The caper follows Anthony (Luke Wilson), who’s “rescued” from a mental hospital by his frenetic friend Dignan (Owen Wilson). They embark on a string of heists, first practicing by robbing Anthony’s family home. Along with neighbor Bob (Robert Musgrave), they hit the road to find Dignan’s old boss Mr. Henry (James Caan) to undertake a more elaborate scheme.

Genre: Crime comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

A romantic comedy can work even if it’s thin on plot if the cast is appealing. And Crazy, Stupid, Love has a lineup of heavy-hitting charmers, including Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Julianne Moore and Marisa Tomei.

Cal (Carrell) has a seemingly perfect life until his wife Emily (Moore) announces she’s been having an affair and wants a divorce. One night at a bar, he meets Jacob (Gosling), a smooth-talking lothario who offers to teach Cal how to pick up women. But Jacob doesn’t score all the time, since he was recently turned down by Hannah (Stone). Later, Cal and Jacob’s romantic adventures intertwined in a surprising way.

Genre: Romantic comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Joy Luck Club (1993)

Nearly 30 years before Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Oscar, Joy Luck Club explored themes of Asian identity and complicated mother-daughter relationships. The adaptation of Amy Tan’s bestselling novel ranges across generations and continents to relay universal truths about love, loss and hope.

The vignettes revolve around four older Chinese women (Kiều Chinh, Tsai Chin, France Nuyen, Lisa Lu) and their American-raised daughters (Ming-Na Wen, Tamlyn Tomita, Lauren Tom, Rosalind Chao). Flashbacks reveal the mothers’ hidden, painful pasts, which illuminate present-day conflicts.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

