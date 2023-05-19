Get Hulu for just $2 per month in this epic Streaming Day deal

National Streaming Day is this Saturday (May 20), but that's not stopping one of the best streaming services on the market from releasing a killer Streaming Day deal a little early.

Sign up for Hulu today and you'll pay $2/month for your first three months (opens in new tab). Hulu (ad-supported) regularly costs $7.99/month, so this deal saves you about $17 in total. This deal is valid for new and eligible returning customers. (Returning customers are those who have cancelled service 1+ months ago).

Hulu is one of our favorite streaming services for good reason. Whether you want to watch programming such as Atlanta, Reservation Dogs, or The Bear, or catch episodes of Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi or Bob's Burgers, Hulu has it all. The best movies on Hulu and best shows on Hulu will keep you entertained all year.

In addition, the service hosts original shows (including joint ventures with the ABC News Studios), a selection of offbeat movies, and a surprising amount of classic anime series.

You can even add premium channels to Hulu, to see HBO and Showtime programming, so you can see the new seasons of Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Yellowjackets, and Dexter. Unlike Netflix, which is made up of originals and licensed movies and shows that have been out for years, Hulu is constantly getting fresh content — making it ideal for those who are cutting the cord. While its live TV service Hulu with Live TV has the broader selection of content, both could be seen as one of the best cable TV alternatives, depending on how soon you need to see the latest content.

This deal is valid through May 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.