Murray vs Dimitrov live stream: How to watch U.S. Open second round online

After confidently dispatching his first opponent in straight sets, Andy Murray faces a stern test against a familiar foe when he takes on Grigor Dimitrov today for a place in the third round of the U.S. Open. Make sure you don't miss today's Murray vs Dimitrov live stream by reading on below.

The U.S. Open is airing for FREE in some countries. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Murray vs Dimitrov live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Murray vs Dimitrov live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Thursday, August 31

► Time (approx): 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 a.m. AEST (Sep 1)

► FREE LIVE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

► U.S. — ESPN Plus

► U.K. — Sky Go

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Former U.S. Open champion Murray started his campaign at Flushing Meadows in impressive fashion and is now bidding to win his 201st match at a Grand Slam, having become the ninth man to reach 200 singles wins with victory over Moutet. The 36-year-old has an 8-3 winning record over Dimitrov but the two have not met since 2016.

Murray is currently enjoying his best season since having hip surgery and will be hoping he can advance beyond the third round of a slam for the first time since 2017. However, he must first get past this second round meeting with Dimitrov, who is back inside the top 20 in the world rankings and showed real grit and determination to come from two sets down to defeat Alex Molcan in a fifth-set tie-break.

The Bulgarian also saved two match points in that win and will now be hoping to replicate the form that saw him reach the semi-finals in New York back in 2019. Can Dimitrov put his poor record against Murray aside and reach the third round?

Make sure you catch all the action at the 2023 U.S. Open action by tuning into a Murray vs Dimitrov live stream. Scroll down for details.

FREE Murray vs Dimitrov live streams

How to watch Murray vs Dimitrov live streams for FREE in 2023

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia, then you can look forward to a FREE Murray vs Dimitrov live stream in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air Channel Nine and its 9Now streaming service have the rights to the action and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament.

But what if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home for the free Murray vs Dimitrov live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Murray vs Dimitrov live streams around the world

How to watch the Murray vs Dimitrov live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Murray vs Dimitrov live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch Murray vs Dimitrov.

How to watch Murray vs Dimitrov live streams in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need ESPN Plus to watch Murray vs Dimitrov live streams.

The streaming service is showing the bulk of the action from Flushing Meadows, though some matches will also be shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels and includes ESPN. It offers a 7-day free trial.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That also brings access to the Basketball World Cup, boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month (or less with a Sling TV promo code). The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got dozens of sports channels, including ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also save on fees with our Fubo promo codes.

How to watch the Murray vs Dimitrov live streams in the U.K.

British tennis lovers can watch Murray vs Dimitrov and all of the action from the 2023 US Open on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whatever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the Murray vs Dimitrov live streams in Canada

Canadians can catch Murray vs Dimitrov and all the U.S. Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99/month or $199/year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to watch your regular coverage from anywhere.

How to watch the Murray vs Dimitrov live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2023 US Open live streams on Channel Nine, and even if the big matches like Murray vs Dimitrov don't air on TV, you'll be able to live stream them on the on-demand service 9Now.

That's great news wherever you are, because 9Now is available for free if an Australian postcode. Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

However, 9Now won't have every single match — so to watch it all, ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan costs from $10 AUD per month and new users get a 30-day FREE trial. You'll also need the Sport add-on, which costs $15 per month.