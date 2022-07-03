Ms. Marvel episode 5 release date and time — how to watch online

When we watch Ms. Marvel episode 5 online this week, we're nearing the end of the line for this installment of the adventures of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Sure, we know that the lovable new addition to the MCU is headed to the big screen in The Marvels, the upcoming Marvel movie that's the sequel to Captain Marvel, but we're kinda wishing we could have more of Kamala in this situation: her own story.

Ms. Marvel episode 5 release date, time and more Release date and time: Ms. Marvel episode 5 arrives on Wednesday (July 6) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), starting at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur

Directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Rating: TV-14

Speaking of personal stories, Kamala's actually fallen back in time, after Najma (of the Clandestines) stabbed her bracelet and created some sort of rift. Now, Kamala's at the Karachi train station where her family's long-obscured story from the Partition took place.

This, as folks who watched WandaVision and Moon Knight may realize, feels oddly familiar. Marvel's Disney Plus shows have an interesting habit of placing their big flashback episode — where we get to learn secrets that explain more of the storylines taking place — in the penultimate chapters of their shows.

Earlier in the episode, Kamala met Kareem, who first thought she was a threat because he sensed the Noor in her being. We also learned that the Clandestines left Kamran back in D.O.D.C. custody.

When does Ms. Marvel episode 5 come out on Disney Plus?

Ms. Marvel episode 5 is streaming on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) starting Wednesday (July 6) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. / 8 a.m. BST.

This is the fifth of the show's six episodes. The full schedule is below.

How to watch Ms. Marvel internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ms. Marvel episodes schedule

Ms. Marvel episode 1: June 8

Ms. Marvel episode 2: June 15

Ms. Marvel episode 3: June 22

Ms. Marvel episode 4: June 29

Ms. Marvel episode 5: July 6

Ms. Marvel episode 6: July 13

Ms. Marvel cast

The cast of Ms. Marvel is headlined by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

She is joined by:

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Kamala's mother

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Kamala's father

Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan, Kamala's older brother

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Kamala's best friend

Samina Ahmad as Sana, Kamala's grandmother

Mehwish Hayat as Aisha, Kamala's great-grandfather

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, the popular kid at school who Kamala saved

Aramis Knight as Kareem aka the vigiliante Red Dagger

Rish Shah as Kamran, the guy Kamala has a crush on, but his family are the Djinn

Nimra Bucha as Najma, Kamran's mother and a Djinn

Arian Moayed as P. Cleary, a Department of Damage Control (DODC) agent

Alysia Reiner as DODC agent Sadie Deever

Ms. Marvel trailer and teaser

In the first full Ms. Marvel trailer, we see Kamala in school and discovering her powers. Of course, it seems like the series will deviate from the comics, eschewing the Terrigen mists and any mention of the Inhumans, both of which were key to her original origin story.

At Disney Plus Day, the brief teaser showed how Kamala Khan doesn't expect to get super powers, and got them anyways. She walks on air, it appears, in a makeshift Captain Marvel outfit, but we don't see how her stretchy powers look. You can find that clip on Disney Plus (opens in new tab).

At Disney Investor Day in December, Marvel unveiled a sizzle reel teaser for Ms. Marvel. It introduces Kamala as "a new kind of superhero" but "at the core it, her story is so universal."

Marvel boss Kevin Feige notes she's a newer character in the comics. The rest of the teaser highlights the lineup of directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. And the sizzle reel features the first look at footage of Vellani inhabiting the role.