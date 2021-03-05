Microsoft Edge gets a big update — here are the changes that matter

The latest version of the Microsoft Edge browser is getting a major upgrade, with Startup Boost leading the way. The new feature — one of a slew of new additions from Microsoft — promises to help the browser start up to 41% faster.

That’s great news if you routinely find yourself waiting around for Edge to open up when you’re trying to get work done. And it may be reason enough to give Edge a fresh look if you haven’t fired up the browser in a while.

As outlined in a post on the Windows Experience Blog , Startup Boosts helps improve Edge's performance and gives you a burst of additional speed after rebooting your device and relaunching Microsoft Edge. Microsoft touts a speed increase of anywhere from 29% to 41% increase with this feature, which will be automatically enabled in March. Settings allow you to further tweak Startup Boost to your liking.

Enabling Startup Boost in Microsoft Edge (Image credit: Microsoft)

While Startup Boost is indeed a boon for Edge users, Edge 89 has some other goodies to look forward to as well, like the "Vertical Tabs" feature. Created for the benefit of "tab hoarders" or users who end up keeping several tabs open at once, Vertical Tabs moves the horizontal tabs from beneath Edge's address bar to a sidebar instead. Tabs will appear like bookmarks on other browsers, and you can swap between two orientations by clicking the vertical tabs icon on the top-left of Edge once the feature rolls out.

Edge users will also have a more simplified way to both view and manage their history. Going forward, the history bar will open as a dropdown from the toolbar instead of a full page. You won't need to leave the page you're on to sift through your history, and you can even pin it to your screen if you'd like. That way, you can keep an eye out for what you've already visited while you search.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has also announced a few new "search experiences" in a bid to give its Bing search engine an Edge-like speed boost. Bing's formatting has been altered a bit to become more "intuitive and engaging" to help users find what they're looking for without sifting through lengthy blocks of text. This is the beginning of several planned changes, Microsoft says, as it works on new iterations of Bing. The new direction for the engine looks to be interactive, picture-based results that should help users find what they’re looking for more efficiently.

With these new changes to Edge and Bing, Microsoft is undoubtedly looking for ways to remain in competition with browsers like Chrome and Firefox.