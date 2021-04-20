Mercedes EQB SUV has room to spare and could be the EV luxury buyers are looking for

Mercedes-Benz has lifted the covers on the all-electric EQB SUV, a five- or seven-seat model aimed squarely at families.

The EQB, which launched today at the 2021 Shanghai motor show, will be available in front and all-wheel drive variants with several battery pack options. What's more, it will offer 60 cubic feet of trunk space in much the same way as the Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV, and that can even be increased by pushing the third row of seats flush with the floor.

So far there are two power variants, the EQB 250 and the EQB 350, although more are planned according to Mercedes. The EQB 250 packs 187bhp and carries a 66 kWh battery, with range predicted to be in the region of 260 miles.

The beefier EQB 350 edition is likely to sport around 240bhp thanks to its larger battery pack. The German automaker has said that it plans a long-range model in the near future, too. DC fast charging will be up to 100kW, which equates to 10-80% in around 30 minutes, while AC on-board charging will be up to 11kW.

Despite having that extra capacity, the rearmost seats are said to only be suitable for occupants 5’ 4” and under, which might limit its potential slightly. Nevertheless, Mercedes-Benz has otherwise gone to town with the interior styling, with a dashboard that is dominated by a screen in front of the driver augmented by plenty of vents.

On-board safety features include extractable head restraints and a side window-bag that will protect passengers sitting in that third row of seats. Driver aids include the likes of active lane keeping and brake assist, along with pedestrian and cyclist alert.

Alongside the accommodating interior that comes complete with the Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment system, the EQB packs plenty of bling on the outside.

There are very busy multi-spoke alloys that come with a bi- or tri-color finish in sizes up to 20 inches, while LED tail lamps and roof rails complete the lively styling.

Right now, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is penciled in for the Chinese market, with the first models being built there. Cars destined for the European market and farther afield will be assembled at a plant in Hungary. The new model is set to arrive in the US next year, with pricing yet to be announced.