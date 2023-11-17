Maui Invitational 2023 live streams: How to watch college basketball tournament online

For nearly four decades, the Maui Invitational has been one of the most competitive college basketball tournaments. And this year’s tournament, which tips off on November 20, may be its most competitive yet.

Maui Invitational 2023 streaming details The 2023 Maui Invitational takes place Nov. 20-22.

Next game: Tennessee vs. Syracuse

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

• U.S. channel — Watch on ESPN2 via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Maui Invitational is an annual event where eight of the top college basketball teams in the country vie for the Maui Invitational Championship. The games, which will be played over two days, will see Tennessee, Syracuse, Purdue, Gonzaga, Kansas, Chaminade, UCLA, and Marquette face off. And although they’re playing in Hawaii, they’re still playing at times that folks across the U.S. will find suitable.

But the major question on everyone’s mind centers on which of the top teams in the tournament will leave the Maui Invitational with a loss. At 3-0, Kansas is the top-ranked men’s college basketball team in the country, which would suggest it’s a favorite. But Purdue is ranked second and is also undefeated. Marquette is ranked fourth in the country and undefeated. Tennessee, which is currently ranked seventh in the country is similarly undefeated.

In other words, the competition will be fierce. And there’s at least a sizable chance that the championship game could see the top two countries in the country face off in a preview of what we might see next year during March Madness.

Needless to say, the legion of fans who love college basketball are keeping a close eye on the Maui Invitational this year. And luckily, there are plenty of ways to watch the tournament. Read on to learn how to watch the Maui Invitational, along with a look at the tournament schedule.

How to watch Maui Invitational 2023 live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if you are traveling and can't find access your usual services to watch the Maui Invitational, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

How to watch Maui Invitational 2023 live streams in the US

In the U.S., ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN U are streaming different Maui Invitational games. All three networks are readily available on the cable or satellite provider of your choice. ESPN will also stream the games from the ESPN app. You can also watch the Maui Invitational from the ESPN website, but you’ll need to log in and authenticate your cable, satellite, or live TV provider.

If you've already cut the cord, ESPN is also readily available on a slew of streaming platforms, including Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and others.

Sling Orange, which starts at just $40 per month and features 40 channels, including ESPN, is one of our favorite streaming services. Fubo, which comes with 121 channels, including ESPN, costs $75 per month, and is another nice choice.

Fubo is one of our top picks for watching college basketball and sports in general. Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without.

How to watch Maui Invitational 2023 live streams in Canada

Although the Maui Invitational won’t be available in Canada on regular television, one of our favorite streaming platforms, Fubo, is available in Canada and streams ESPN.

If you’re not a Fubo user and instead want to use your service of choice, consider using a VPN like our favorite, ExpressVPN, to stream the games from Canada.

How to watch Maui Invitational 2023 in the UK

If you’re in the UK, your Maui Invitational viewing opportunities are somewhat limited, since it won’t be available on cable or satellite television. Instead, you’ll need to opt for a VPN like ExpressVPN to access your streaming service and stream from afar.

How to watch Maui Invitational 2023 live streams in Australia

In Australia, you’ll be in luck if you subscribe to the streaming service Kayo, which carries a variety of sports, including College Basketball. According to Kayo, which is only available in Australia, it will indeed carry all the Maui Invitational games.

If you’re a subscriber to another streaming platform, you’ll want to sign up for ExpressVPN and access your streaming service from Australia using the VPN.

Maui Invitational 2023 tournament schedule

Here’s a look at the Maui Invitational schedule. As of this writing, only the teams competing in the first-round games are known. Subsequent matchups will be determined by the previous round’s results.