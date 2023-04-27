Massive Google Pixel 7a leaks reveal all the key specs and color options

There's not long until the Google Pixel 7a's rumored launch date, but leaks from MySmartPrice (opens in new tab), 91Mobiles (opens in new tab) and Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab) have allowed us to assemble a near-complete picture of the new phone's specs.

The information comes from anonymous sources as well as apparent images of Google promotional material. We've sifted through the details and put them in the table below for easy reading.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Pixel 7a (rumored) Display 6.1-inch FHD OLED Refresh rate 90Hz Chipset Google Tensor G2 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear cameras 64MP main, 12MP ultrawide Front camera 10.8MP selfie Battery 4,400 mAh Charging 20W wired, ??W wireless charging Software Android 13

We can see several potential upgrades from the Pixel 6a from these putative details. The move from a static 60Hz display to one with a 90Hz maximum refresh rate that can scale down to 60Hz when needed is a big one, as is an upgrade to a 64MP main camera (from 12.2MP), a 10.8MP selfie camera (from 8MP), 8GB of RAM (up from 6GB) and the same Tensor G2 chip from Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagships, updating the original Google Tensor chip from the 6a.

We can also expect slightly faster 20W wired charging, up from the Pixel 6a's 18W. The addition of wireless charging is also a noticeable addition, although it's unlikely to be particularly fast if Google's not declaring a specific wattage.

That said, the Pixel 7a's display size and resolution, plus its ultrawide camera haven't changed from the Pixel 6a. The battery's also looking to be slightly smaller at 4,400 mAh, instead of the 6a's 4,410 mAh, though we can't imagine that will make much of a difference to battery life.

The worst news we've heard from the Pixel 7a rumor mill is that it could be more expensive at around $500 according to earlier rumors. These new sources make no mention of price, but with all the upgrades they're claiming Google will make, it figures that the price would go up to compensate. The upside to this is that Google will apparently continue to sell the Pixel 6a after the Pixel 7a's launch, in order to offer a cheaper offer to users with stricter budgets.

Color options also leaked

From elsewhere in LeakerLand, WinFuture has leaked the Pixel 7a's colors, as well as their corresponding official cases.

Like last year, there's a choice of three hues (shown above). WinFuture calls these options Carbon Gray, Cotton White and Arctic Blue, which cover Google's usual black and white options while also offering a new light blue color (as rumored before) as a more fun option.

WinFuture also claims there could be a fourth color exclusive to Google's own store, potentially an orange/coral option going by existing leaks.

All these specs and color details should hopefully be confirmed on stage at Google I/O 2023, which commences on May 10th. The Pixel 7a will likely be one of the biggest stars of the show, even with brand-new products like the Pixel Tablet or the Pixel Fold also tipped to emerge.

