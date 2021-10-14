Manchester City vs Burnley live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

Two teams at opposite ends of the table face each other in the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream. The game kicks-off at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET) on Saturday (October 16), as the home side look to continue their title challenge, while their opponents are already in a fight against relegation.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Manchester City have not lost since the opening game of the Premier League season, and start the weekend just two points behind table-toppers Chelsea, following a thrilling draw with Liverpool last time out. Burnley, however, are in the relegation zone, having failed to win a single game so far.

The recent international break could though take its toll on City, though. Both number one goalkeeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus were part of the Brazil squad that faced Uruguay on Friday and despite changes to quarantine rules for footballers, the mere 37.5 hours between kick-offs puts their involvement in jeopardy.

Summer signing Jack Grealish was substituted during England’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Hungary during the week, and Raheem Sterling made little impact. Indeed, there is growing speculation over his future at Manchester City, with the winger said to be open to a move away. Defender John Stones was on the score-sheet for the Three Lions, but has failed to feature for Pep Guardiola’s side in the league so far.

Long-serving Burnley manager Sean Dyche recently signed a new contract, extending his stay at the club. However, his team failed to beat newly promoted Norwich last time out in the Premier League, and were left frustrated at having four penalty claims rejected. They will need their luck to change in the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream if they are going to get anything from their difficult trip to the Etihad Stadium.

To make things even more difficult, Burnley have been hit by Ben Mee testing positive for Covid-19, meaning he has to isolate and is ruled out of the game. It is unknown when he will return. The influential captain is likely to be replaced by Nathan Collins, who played against Norwich when Mee was injured. If so, taking on Manchester City’s superstars will be a stern test for a player who has made just three appearances, two of which were in the League Cup, since joining from Stoke in the summer.

Games after an international break can sometimes throw up surprising results as tired players return after travelling. Can the Clarets claim a point, or even a shock first win and really kick-start their season?

How to watch the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream wherever you are

The Manchester City vs Burnley live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream in the UK

Manchester City vs Burnley kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Manchester City vs Burnley) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester City vs Burnley live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.