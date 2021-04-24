Man City vs. Tottenham live stream: How to watch the Carabao Cup final

Man City vs. Tottenham start time and channels The Carabao Cup final gets underway at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on Sunday (April 25). ESPN Plus is streaming the final in the U.S., while U.K. viewers can watch on Sky Sports.

The Man City vs. Tottenham live stream finds City's hopes for the quadruple having been dashed since last weekend. That said, the Premier League leaders can still pull off a treble. City's first chance to pick up a title comes this Sunday (April 25) in the final of the Carabao Cup. But to left the trophy, Man City will have to get past Tottenham Hotspur.

That seemed like an easier order a little more than a week ago. Tottenham had been in poor form, failing to win their last three matches. Then the club parted ways with controversial manager Jose Mourinho and — whether coincidental or not — racked up their first victory since March in mid-week.

So a revitalized Tottenham takes on Man City in a Carabao Cup final moved from its usual slot at the end of February so that fans could attend the match at Wembley Stadium. Indeed, there will be about 8,000 people at the Man City vs. Tottenham Carabao Cup final.

If you're not one of them, you can catch a Man City vs. Tottenham live stream to see who takes home the Carabao Cup title. Here's where you can find broadcasts of the match around the world.

Man City vs. Tottenham live streams in the U.S.

If it's a cup match from England, you'll likely find it on ESPN Plus. Just as the FA Cup tournament airs on ESPN's streaming service, so will the Carabao Cup final between Man City and Tottenham.

ESPN Plus streams live sports through ESPN's website. You can also download the ESPN app to watch ESPN Plus on your phone (Android, iOS) or set-top box.

You don't need a cable subscription to get ESPN Plus. It's a standalone service, available for $5.99 a month. Even cable TV subscribers who already get ESPN with their TV package have to subscribe to ESPN Plus separately.

Man City vs. Tottenham live streams in the U.K.

If you're in the U.K., you can watch Man City vs. Tottenham on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football, with the match kicking off half-an-hour later.

To watch the Carabao Cup final on Sky, you can either sign up for a Sky Sports package or get a £9.99 day pass through Now TV.

Man City vs. Tottenham live streams in Canada

DAZN carries the Carabao Cup final in Canada. To stream Man City vs. Tottenham, sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Man City vs. Tottenham live streams in other countries

Here's where you can find the Man City vs. Tottenham live stream in other parts of the world.

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2 Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN Brasil, GUIGO

NOW NET e Claro, ESPN Brasil, GUIGO France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free Germany: DAZN

DAZN Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App

mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

For more Man City vs. Tottenham live stream options, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.