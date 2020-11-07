Man City vs. Liverpool live stream: Watch Premier League action online

Man City vs. Liverpool start time and channels The Man City vs. Liverpool match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on Sunday (Nov. 8). US viewers can stream the match on NBC's Peacock Premium service. Sky Sports carries the match in the UK.

The Man City vs. Liverpool live stream has felt a bit inevitable. When the Premier League started, most experts figured that the title race would come down to defending champion Liverpool and Manchester city. Liverpool's upheld its end of the bargain, topping the Premier League table after seven matches. But Man City finds itself hovering at mid-table and in need of a win against the champs to get back in the title race.

The Man City vs. Liverpool match is the marquee showdown this weekend in the Premier League. You've got plenty of options for finding a live stream, especially if you turn to a virtual private network. Here are your best bets for catching Man City vs. Liverpool.

If a Man City vs. Liverpool live stream isn't readily available in your area, you can always try a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, you can make it appear as if you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, allowing you to find live streams that may not otherwise be geolocked.

Man City vs. Liverpool live streams in the U.S.

NBC holds the Premier League rights in the U.S., and it's starting to funnel more matches to its Peacock Premium streaming service. That includes the Man City vs. Liverpool match this weekend.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month, and in addition to exclusive Premier League matches, it includes movies, shows and original programs. You don't need to be a cable subscriber to sign up for Peacock Premium, so cord cutters aren't shut out of streaming Man City vs. Liverpool.

Peacock Premium: The paid tier of the Peacock streaming service costs $4.99 a month and features additional shows and movies besides Premier League live streams.

Man City vs. Liverpool live streams in the U.K.

Coverage of Man City vs. Liverpool kicks off at 4 p.m. GMT on Sky Sports. (The match itself starts half-an-hour later.) To watch games on Sky, you can either sign up for a Sky Sports package or get a £9.99 day pass through Now TV.

Man City vs. Liverpool live streams in Canada

DAZN is the exclusive home of Premier League coverage in Canada. The streaming service has the rights to all Premier League games. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial for streaming Man City vs. Liverpool. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Man City vs. Liverpool live streams in other parts of the world

Here's a sampling of where you can live stream Man City vs. Liverpool in other countries.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil

ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP

Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App

mola.tv, Mola TV App Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event

SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

For other Man City vs. Liverpool live streams, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.