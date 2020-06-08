Forget MacBook Pro 16: This laptop has the biggest battery ever

The MacBook Pro 16-inch boasted the largest battery allowed on an airplane at a whopping 100whr. Except when you look at Apple's own fine print, you'll discover that the company was rounding up. Enter MSI with its own measuring stick.

The new MSI Creator 15 one-ups Apple by 0.1 wHr, with its own 99.9 wHr battery.

Since these manufacturers are likely trying to fit as much battery as they can in these increasingly thin laptops (without having a Galaxy Note 7 fiasco), it's likely safer to go right up to the edge, than stand on said precipice.

And, yes, for those who still remember Apple's claims of a 100 wHr battery, here's the nitty gritty straight from Apple.com:

(Image credit: Apple)

If one-upping Apple on battery size is enough to get you to consider hitting Buy, you can holster your credit card for now. MSI's Creator 15 pricing is not available yet.

But while the Creator 15 measures 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.7 to 0.8 inches and weighs 4.6 pounds, Apple's MacBook Pro 16 (14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches, 4.3 pounds) is thinner and lighter — and boasts a 16-inch screen that edges out the Creator 15's 15.6-inch panels.

Creator 15 models listed on MSI.com feature up to 10th Gen Core i7 CPUs, so Apple's still got MSI beat with its Core i9 option. MSI, however, lets you choose between Full HD (1920 x 1080-pixel) and Ultra HD (3840 x 2160-pixel) screens, whereas the 16-inch MacBook Pro's screen falls in the middle at 3072 x 1920.

GPU options for the Creator 15 include the 8GB versions of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q, RTX 270 with Max-Q, RTX 270 Super with Max-Q and the two 6GB GPUs: the GeForce RTX 2060 and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.