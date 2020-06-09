iMac 2020 new design and key specs just leaked — and it's coming this month

The iMac 2020 could be coming soon, and with some huge upgrades. According to a new leak, Apple's next desktop is slated to launch later this month with an "iPad Pro design language" and AMD's Navi GPU.

In a tweet this morning Sonny Dickson (via MacRumors) said that at WWDC 2020 Apple will reveal a new iMac that sports thin, "Pro display-like bezels" as well as the AMD GPU released last year. The iMac 2020 will also feature the T2 chip and mark the end of fusion drive, the hybrid storage system that has come standard in previous models.

We haven't seen many credible visual leaks of the iMac 2020, but based on the mockup MacRumors created with Dickson's intel, it could look sleeker than any other recent computing device.

(Image credit: MacRumors)

Considering that the iMac's slim, unibody design has gone nearly unchanged since 2012, we're excited by the possibility of the iPad Pro's modern form fusing with the iMac's power and size.

Speaking of fusing, Dickson says Apple is ditching the Fusion Drive and opting for all-flash storage instead. It is also turning to the AMD Navi graphics processor from last year and the T2 chip found in other newly-released Macs.

The 27-inch iMac with a 5K Retina Display is one of the best all-in-one computers around, and if these leaks are accurate, Apple could potentially have an even better desktop PC on its hands.

We'll know more on June 22, when WWDC is set to take place online. We've been pretty sure we'll see the new iMacs since Jon Prosser, a popular source of Apple leaks, said in May that new iMacs were ready to ship. Prosser didn't share specifics, but claimed that the iMac 2020 could debut "at any time."

