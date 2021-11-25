Lopez vs Kambosos live stream: How to watch online and start time

This weekend's Lopez vs Kambosos live stream has not one but three titles on the line, as Teofimo Lopez is on his first stop before a big title unification match. The fight is taking place at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater, where concerts and other events take place.

Lopez vs Kambosos live stream start time • Date: Lopez vs Kambosos takes place on Saturday (Nov. 27).

• Time: The undercard starts at 8 p.m. ET.

• The main event ring walks of Lopez vs Kambosos are taking place at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT.

• Watch online: DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



George Kambosos Jr. enters this fight as the major underdog. The only real thing on his side is that it's been over a year since Lopez fought. Yes, his unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko was that long ago: in October 2020.

Prior to that match (where he collected the WBA and WBO titles, along with the WBC franchise) Lopez won the IBF Lightweight title in Dec. 2019 against Richard Comey via TKO in round 2.

This fight, originally scheduled for May 29, has been postponed eight times. One of those delays happened because Lopez tested positive for Covid-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook has Lopez at the -1000 favorite (wager a whole thousand dollars to win $100), while Kambosos is at +600 (bet $100 to win $600).

Here's everything you need to know to get a Lopez vs Kambosos live stream:

Lopez vs Kambosos live streams in the US

Americans have one way and only way to watch Lopez vs Kambosos — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the major platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

DAZN DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. GGG's matches, as well as the fights of Anthony Joshua and Ryan Garcia, are also in Da Zone.

Lopez vs Kambosos live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Lopez vs Kambosos in the United Kingdom. The service costs £1.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local GMT. Best of luck.

Lopez vs Kambosos live streams in Canada

Yes, even our friends to the north will also see Canelo fight on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

Lopez vs Kambosos fight card

Teofimo Lopez (c) vs. George Kambosos Jr. — for Lopez's IBF, WBO and WBA lightweight titles

Azinga Fuzile vs. Kenichi Ogawa — for the vacant IBF world super featherweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Felix Caraballo [Featherweight]

Andreas Katzourakis vs. Wendy Toussaint [Middleweight]

Reshat Mati vs. Dimitri Trenel [Super lightweight]

Zhilei Zhang vs. Bernardo Marquez [Heavyweight]

Ramala Ali vs. Isela Vera [Super bantamweight]

Christina Cruz vs. Marygreen Vellinga Hinz [Flyweight]

How to watch Lopez vs Kambosos live streams with a VPN

