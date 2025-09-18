<a id="elk-a5c06dc9-251c-4e49-aceb-94dc463666e7"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-the-live-blog-2">Welcome to the live blog!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="df4cd2be-3a62-4bd2-a0da-c09864c9ab52"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="n3pxjxynUitkbxnKanCKKC" name="Acer Swift 16 AI" alt="Acer Swift 16 AI" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/n3pxjxynUitkbxnKanCKKC.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="203f817b-6f85-48be-a2a7-4e5715291f8c">There are a lot of moving parts here, so let's go quickly into how this is big news for you. Besides the business talk and the many different machinations (which I will cover), the big thing here is the Intel x86 RTX SOCs for the PC gaming market.</p><p>Up until this point, the integrated graphics in Intel Core Ultra CPUs have been pretty impressive. But it's clear that Nvidia has led the way on GPU performance, so to see a tight integration like this &mdash; an Intel CPU with Nvidia RTX chiplet for gaming performance &mdash; is mightily exciting.</p><p>Merging these into one package could make this a huge rival to AMD's own APUs that sport both compute and graphics in one package.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>