Microsoft Surface event 2021 live blog: Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2 and more

Windows 11 is arriving in just a couple weeks, with an Oct. 5 launch date for Microsoft's operating system update. But before the software arrives, we'll need new hardware on which to run it, and Microsoft figures to fill in that piece of the puzzle today (Sept. 22).
Starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Microsoft is going to host a Surface event that promises to focus on "what's next" for the company. We imagine that will include a recap of Windows 11 and what it's bringing to the table — after all, nothing's more "next" for Microsoft than its Oct. 5 Windows 11 release. But new Windows-11 ready hardware will likely be on the agenda as well.
What hardware specifically? That is anybody's guess, but fortunately "anybody" includes us, and we're not above forecasting what's coming later today.
Since the promotion for this Sept. 22 Microsoft Surface event includes a device that looks an awful lot like a Surface notebook, it would seem like the Surface Book 4 is likely to make its debut. That laptop is said to be using a hinged screen rather than a detachable display, which is the sort of thing that draws attention to these kinds of product launches.
Other potential hardware announcements rumored for today include the Surface Duo 2, a sequel to Microsoft's folding smartphone as well as the Surface Pro 8 tablet. That latter device has long been expected and now that Microsoft's holding an event, there's no time like the present to show it off.
Want to follow along as Microsoft unveils new hardware and reacquaints us with Windows 11? We've got a guide on how to watch the Sept. 22 Microsoft Surface event, but the easiest way to do it is pay attention to the Surface Event live stream, which we'll embed below when it pops up on YouTube. Microsoft is also live streaming coverage from its website.
All throughout the day, we'll be updating this live blog with the latest news and rumors about the Microsoft Surface event, and we'll have full coverage once things get underway at 11 a.m. ET.
It looks like the Microsoft Surface 8 Pro has been leaked and it's coming with a suite of new specs and a fresh design, finally! We're rather intrigued by the claimed 120Hz display.
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure ✅- Intel's 11th-generation Core processor- 13" 120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen- Windows 11- Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces- Replaceable SSD Hard Drives#Microsoft #Surface #SurfacePro8 pic.twitter.com/ITFftYG4dgSeptember 19, 2021
While you wait for the event to kick-off, we have seen this killer deal for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. It might get replaced today, but this is a neat bargain.
After all we've already seen a leak of the Microsoft Surface Go 3, which is expected to get a big performance boost.
So today's the day the Microsoft Surface event 2021 kicks off. We have a slew of predictions but we expect a few surprises to pop up as well.
