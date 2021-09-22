Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 release date, price and specs

Microsoft is refreshing its Surface Pro X ever so slightly. For 2021, Microsoft is adding a Wi-Fi only version of its ARM-based tablet to the mix, and dropping the starting price by $100.

In addition, the Surface Pro X 2021 will have Windows 11 and 64-bit emulation built in. Here's what else Microsoft announced at its event about the Surface Pro X, including its specs and when it will be available for purchase.

The Surface Pro X starts at $899.99 and is available for pre-order. Microsoft will offer a model with LTE, as well as a Wi-Fi only version. It will be available in Platinum; a few select configurations — the more expensive ones — will also be available in matte black.

We expect the base configuration to be Wi-Fi only, with the SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Expect the price for a Wi-Fi-only version with an SQ2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to cost $1,399.

As with the older Surface Pro X, the newer model will be compatible with the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, the Surface Pro keyboard, and the Slim Pen 2.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Surface Pro X (2021): Specs

Overall, there doesn't seem to be too much difference between the 2021 Surface Pro X and the current model, other than the fact that Microsoft is now offering a Wi-Fi only model for $100 less.

Like the original Surface Pro X, the newer model will also use Microsoft's ARM-based SQ-1 and SQ-2 processors, which can run Windows 11 in both x86 and x64 emulation.

The Surface Pro X's 13-inch touchscreen has a resolution of 2880 x 1920 and a 3:2 aspect ratio, and supports the Surface Pen — though you'll have to purchase that accessory separately for $99.

Display 13 inches/2880 x 1920 CPU Microsoft SQ 1, SQ2 GPU SQ1 Adreno 685, SQ2 Adreno 690 Memory 8/16GB Storage 128, 256, 512GB SSD Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE Battery life Up to 15 hours Cameras 5MP front (Windows Hello); 10MP rear Ports 2 USB-C, 1 Surface Connect, 1 nano SIM Size 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.28 inches Weight 1.7 pounds (not including keyboard)

(Image credit: microsoft)

Surface Pro X (2021): Design

Nothing much new here. The Surface Pro X measures 0.28 inches thick and weighs 1.7 pounds. When you add the keyboard it weighs 2.37 pounds. The Surface Pro X has two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, but they don't support Thunderbolt. There's also a Surface Connect port for connecting to an external display, and a nano SIM card slot on the LTE version. There's no microSD card slot; for that, you'll need to look at the Surface Pro 8.

As before, the front of the Pro X has a 5MP webcam that's Windows Hello-certified, and can record video at 1080p. The rear camera has a resolution of 10MP, and can record both 1080p and 4K video.

The Surface Pro X has two far-field microphones, as well as two 2-Watt speakers with Dolby Audio.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021: Battery life

Microsoft says that the new Surface Pro X 2021 will last up to 15 hours on a charge, same as the previous generation. We will be testing this claim during our full review.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021: Outlook

There's not much new to the 2021 Surface Pro X other than the company offering a new Wi-Fi only model. Its lower starting price of $899 could attract more buyers.

The bigger issue is the number of applications that can run natively on its ARM-based architecture. Microsoft has touted that Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, Shapr 3D, Zoom, Microsoft Office, and Microsoft Teams will now work on the Surface Pro X, though I don't see many people making heavy photo edits on a device like this. The Surface Pro X's ability to support both x86 and x64 emulation could help, though.

Still, the Surface Pro X faces an uphill climb against the similarly priced Surface Pro 7, which can currently be found for $699 with comparable specs. While it has shorter battery life, its Intel processor can natively run all Windows apps. The new Surface Pro 8, which is even more capable, will start at $1,099.