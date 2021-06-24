Windows 11 event live blog: All the big news as it happens

Today's the big day for Windows. Microsoft is about to put on a Windows 11 event (all signs do suggest that is the new name) that looks to deliver the biggest change to Windows since Windows 10 came out in 2015.

Those updates seem to start with some big changes to the look of the operating system. Thanks to a major Windows 11 leaks, we've seen that the Start menu is likely defaulting to the middle of the task bar at the bottom of the screen (though you can move it back to the bottom-left corner). Also, it appears window corners are turning from angular edges to rounded curves; live tiles are dead and buried; and new widgets are here to display information, including weather, news headlines and sports scores.

The Windows 11 event, like all tech media events these days, is exclusively online. Expect to see a lot of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer and Windows client head Panos Panay, at today's event, which starts at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST.

While the event may just focus on software, Panay's involvement suggests that we may see hardware that takes advantage of Windows 11. His name has been synonymous with Microsoft's Surface hardware for years. Bookmark this page for live updates throughout the event.