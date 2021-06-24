Live
Windows 11 event live blog: All the big news as it happens
All the details from the Windows 11 event
Today's the big day for Windows. Microsoft is about to put on a Windows 11 event (all signs do suggest that is the new name) that looks to deliver the biggest change to Windows since Windows 10 came out in 2015.
Those updates seem to start with some big changes to the look of the operating system. Thanks to a major Windows 11 leaks, we've seen that the Start menu is likely defaulting to the middle of the task bar at the bottom of the screen (though you can move it back to the bottom-left corner). Also, it appears window corners are turning from angular edges to rounded curves; live tiles are dead and buried; and new widgets are here to display information, including weather, news headlines and sports scores.
The Windows 11 event, like all tech media events these days, is exclusively online. Expect to see a lot of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer and Windows client head Panos Panay, at today's event, which starts at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST.
While the event may just focus on software, Panay's involvement suggests that we may see hardware that takes advantage of Windows 11. His name has been synonymous with Microsoft's Surface hardware for years. Bookmark this page for live updates throughout the event.
If you head to the Windows event page you can set yourself a reminder to tune in, so you can watch the action unfold, as well as join us here for the ride. The event will almost certainly stream on Microsoft's YouTube channel as well.
The Windows Twitter account has just tweeted a teaser video for the event, which seems to suggest that it will touch upon touchscreen controls.
Arguably, touch controls are one of the weaker parts of the Windows experience. So perhaps Microsoft has taken a leaf out of Apple's iPadOS playbook and optimized Windows 11 for better touch interactions.
Set a reminder to experience what’s new, live, June 24th at 11 am ET 📅 https://t.co/r7D0GQnR4x pic.twitter.com/UJrji0WxxBJune 23, 2021
All's quiet on the last-minute leaks front, so we're pondering the best Windows laptops you can buy right now, ready for a Windows 11 update.
Of course, the leaks ahead of the reveal have come think and fast, from a full leak to early benchmarks that tease a performance boost.
But we advise you avoid the leaked version for the time being. best wait for a full release or at least a stable beta.
What would you like to see from Windows 10? We'd certainly like to see a slightly cleaner UI and some improvements to notifications. And anything that can be done to improve gaming performance on Windows, would also be appreciated.
The big changes visual to Windows 11 will be a centered start menu and a new user interface, that looks rather like macOS. This has already split opinions, and our own Marshall Honorof believes Windows 11 looks like a solution in search of a problem.
Apparently, Windows 11 will see Skype left put in the cold when it comes to pre-installed software. That's according to analysis of a leaked build of Windows 11. We'd take this with a pinch of salt, but as Slack seems to be one of the more popular instant messaging tools for work, we'd not be surprised if Skype wasn't as popular as it once was, and thus is a candidate for Microsoft's the cutting floor.
So it won't be long before we see what's next for Windows. And Microsoft chief product officer Panos Pany seems excited. Could we see new Surface hardware as well? It's not likely, but you never know.
See you tomorrow...😉https://t.co/bDONj8sPL4 https://t.co/nR3lbQafc2June 23, 2021
