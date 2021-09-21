Surface Pro 7 gets huge $360 discount just before Microsoft Surface event

The rumored Microsoft Surface Pro 8 could be revealed within days as we're getting closer to the Microsoft Surface event. But if you've been hoping to snatch the Surface Pro 7 on a discount in light of the new product launch, we've got good news for you. That's right, one of the best tablets available just got an epic price cut.

Best Buy currently has the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with the Type Cover on sale for $599 . That's saving you a whole $360, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen since Amazon Prime Day. This package deal will get you both the Surface Pro 7 and its signature Type Cover keyboard, which you'd normally need to buy separately. Hurry though, as stock is limited.

Surface Pro 7 & Type Cover: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets on the market. With Windows 10, a great 12.3-inch display and its Type Cover included, this Surface Pro 7 package is a steal for anyone wanting a premium 2-in-1 laptop at an affordable price. It's now $360 off. View Deal

If you're on the lookout for a tablet that gives you that laptop feel, then the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a good fit for you. Whether you intend to get it for work, study or creative purposes, this 2-in-1 tablet makes a great choice for productivity thanks to its powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor.

Unlike the iPad Pro 2021, the Surface Pro 7 regularly goes through price cuts throughout the year, especially during Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday sales. However, this deal takes off 37% off its original price, which doesn't happen that often. So if you've been holding off on buying a versatile tablet, now is the time to act.

Weighing just 1.6 pounds, this particular model sports a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. And it also comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, so your device will be ready for use straight out of the box.

If you were looking for a slightly more powerful set of specs, Best Buy also offers other configurations at a slightly less impressive discount ranging from $200 and $100 off. Do keep in mind that other models don't include the Type Cover, as opposed to the model that's mentioned above.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM. 128 SSD - was $899 now $699

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256 SSD - was $1,199 now $899

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, we were impressed with its bright and colorful display and USB-C-enabled charging. And although the battery capacity is admittedly less impressive (especially compared to its predecessor), overall, the performance of the Surface Pro is impressive enough to overlook this flaw.

We also loved using the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover. The keys deliver a satisfying tactile feel, and although the trackpad might be a bit too small for some users, it's precise and responsive enough to mimic that of the traditional laptop. The Type Cover also doubles as a protective case to the screen when you're not using it. And unlike the Apple Magic Keyboard, this keyboard accessory is lightweight and doesn’t add an unnecessary 1.3 pounds to the tablet.

All-in-all, the Surface Pro 7 offers great value at a now-reduced price. So make sure not to miss out as this deal is active for a limited time only. Next time we'll see these types of price cuts will probably be during the Black Friday sales.