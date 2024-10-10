Verizon down? Live updates on Verizon service issues and SOS status

Nearly a week after Verizon experienced a massive outage that caused many of its customers to be without service for almost an entire day, reports are coming in indicating that there's another outage happening right now.

User reports on Downdetector show a massive outage spike at around 1:00 p.m. ET, affecting users located in New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more. There was about 1,538 reports as of 12:44 p.m. ET, and it's still just around at the top of the hour. Over on X (formerly Twitter), there are many users reporting outages with their phones once again going into SOS mode. Meanwhile, users on Threads report that outages with Verizon are happening across Florida due to Hurricane Milton.

This is a developing story, so keep an eye out for all the latest updates here about this new Verizon outage.