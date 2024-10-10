Verizon down? Live updates on Verizon service issues and SOS status
Users report that their phones are again going into SOS mode
Nearly a week after Verizon experienced a massive outage that caused many of its customers to be without service for almost an entire day, reports are coming in indicating that there's another outage happening right now.
User reports on Downdetector show a massive outage spike at around 1:00 p.m. ET, affecting users located in New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more. There was about 1,538 reports as of 12:44 p.m. ET, and it's still just around at the top of the hour. Over on X (formerly Twitter), there are many users reporting outages with their phones once again going into SOS mode. Meanwhile, users on Threads report that outages with Verizon are happening across Florida due to Hurricane Milton.
This is a developing story, so keep an eye out for all the latest updates here about this new Verizon outage.
Although the Verizon outage doesn't appear to be as massive right now as the last time, there are customers in many markets across the country experiencing service disruptions. The most reported locations based on Downdetector include the following:
- New York City
- Tampa
- Omaha
- Philadelphia
- Minneapolis
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
- Lakeland
There were reports of Verizon service disruptions in the last 24 hours, but Downdetector shows a huge spike in the last hour, with over 1,500 reports coming in. It doesn't look isolated to one area either. Are you experiencing disruptions? Let us know.