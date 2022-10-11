Meta Connect 2022 LIVE — Meta Quest Pro launch news as it happens

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is holding Meta Connect 2022 today, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg will discuss the company' s future in victual reality and augmented reality. We expect to hear a lot about the so-called metaverse and hopefully finally get a reveal of the Meta Quest Pro.

The Meta Quest Pro is said to be much more powerful take on the Meta Quest 2, which happens to be our pick for the best VR headset. We have high hopes for the Meta Quest Pro, as its expected to be a high-end headset to fill the gap left by the Oculus Quest, which Meta (then just Facebook) acquired in 2014.

Supposedly being developed under the name of Project Cambria, we're hoping to see a VR headset that's not only a lot more powerful but has boosted sensors for more immersive action in the metaverse; that's the name given for virtual environments/worlds that tech luminaries see us spending a lot more time in as the future comes calling.

Of course, more power could come at a cost and see the Meta Quest Pro cost over $1,000, which is significantly more than the Quest 2. We're hoping the latter headset will get an upgrade in the form of the Meta Quest 3, with the latest rumor hinting at it having double the graphics power of its predecessor. That would promise higher fidelity virtual environments and experiences, making VR feel more immersive than ever before. However, we don't expect the Meta Quest 3 to be revealed today.

With that in mind, we're rounding up the latest rumors ahead of Meta Connect 2022, and will then use this live blog to bring you all the best news from the event, as well as our own thoughts on what effect Meta could have on the future of virtual reality.

How to watch Meta Connect 2022

Meta Connect 2022 takes place today (October 11) at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST, and 4 a.m. AEDT October 12.

The event will be livestreamed on the Reality Labs Facebook page (opens in new tab). The livestream will also likely find its way onto YouTube after the event ends.

And if you have a Meta Quest 2, you can even watch Meta Connect 2022 in VR. To do that, make sure you're running the latest Meta Quest software, have the Meta Horizon Worlds app installed and up-to-date, and then register to attend Meta Connect 2022 in VR using the Oculus website (opens in new tab). Once done, seek out the Meta Connect program in the Horizon Worlds 'Events' tab.