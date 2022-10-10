Meta Quest 3 just got tipped to come with a powerful upgrade

The Meta Quest 3 could come with a big boost in graphics power over its predecessor the Meta Quest 2, thus rendering virtual worlds a whole lot more realistic.

That's according to YouTuber SadlyItsBradley (opens in new tab) who claims to have leaked knowledge that the Meta Quest 3 will have twice the GPU of its predecessor.

Now here comes the technical info, ready? Meta has been working closely with mobile chip specialist Qualcomm to improve on its first-generation Snapdragon XR2 chips, currently found in the Quest 2. The Quest 2 chip package uses an Adreno 650 GPU, which has a performance measurement of 1.2 Teraflops (or 1.2 trillion floating operations per second).

Specs reportedly given to SadlyItsBradley suggest the upcoming Quest 3 will use the second generation of XR2 chips. This will include an Adreno 730 GPU, and will almost certainly reach a performance 2.4 of Teraflops. Amusingly, these new chips have been codenamed ‘Project Halliday’ after the fictional creator of the Oasis in the movie Ready Player One. While such a virtual reality setting is probably still a ways off, these new chips will have a big impact on consumer VR.

If these specs are true then the Quest 3 will be twice as powerful as Quest 2, meaning it will become even easier to get lost in virtual reality in the best VR games .

Other new features have also been leaked for the Quest 3 headset, with pancake lenses (meaning they are shorter than they are wide) and a new depth sensor set to further improve the VR experience.

It must be caveated that these are currently unconfirmed leaks, Meta has said nothing about these claims as of this moment. But if true, then Meta’s next VR headset would be much more powerful than rivals such as the Pico 4 which has specs similar to those on the Quest 2.