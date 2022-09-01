LG’s amazing new OLED TV bends on command

If you like the look of a curved TV or monitor, but aren't sure how much you'll like it, a solution to this problem has just been announced at IFA in Berlin, and it's the LG OLED Flex (LX3) (opens in new tab).

LG's latest TV offers a 42-inch flat panel that can transform into a curved one with the touch of a button.

(Image credit: LG)

LG's given the OLED Flex preset flat and curved modes, but it will also let you adjust the radius of the curve between 20 specific points. Handy if you want to find out exactly how curved you like your content to be, or want to swap back and forth depending on what you're watching or playing.

It sounds quite a lot like the recently announced Corsair Xeneon Flex, which LG had a hand in making. The thing is that Corsair's monitor requires you to bend the screen manually, which isn't nearly as cool as what LG's own TV does.

Aside from its remote-controlled bending, the OLED Flex also sports Dolby Vision 4K resolution at up to 120Hz, support for variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode, a built-in microphone, dual 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a height and angle-adjustable stand.

You can tell this is a TV LG's trying to aim at the gaming crowd though. There's support for either G-Sync or FreeSync depending on which graphics card you use, a 0.1 millisecond response time, and an LG gaming app with unique screensavers and easy access to gaming services like Twitch and YouTube. There are also plenty of USB ports for your peripherals, which you can connect through the OLED Flex to your PC via an HDMI cable.

The most useful-sounding game-focused feature though is the ability to switch the screen into bordered 32-inch and 27-inch modes. These will make playing games closer up to the screen much more comfortable, allowing the OLED Flex to pull double-duty as a monitor, assuming your desk has space for it.

If you're indecisive about what you want to watch as well as whether you want a curved screen or not, then LG's Multi View mode is here to help. Through this you can watch video from two different sources at once and select which one plays audio.

LG's not given a price or release date for the OLED Flex yet, but it already looks like a tempting product for gamers and regular buyers interested in getting a curved display that works just right for them. We can't wait to give this a test when it's available.

If this TV has whet your appetite for more fun and interesting products, check out our IFA 2022 live blog for the latest announcements from the show floor, including LG's other new TV, the enormous 97-inch G2 OLED.