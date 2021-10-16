DC Fandome live blog — Batman movie trailer, The Flash news and more

Today's the day for DC Fandome 2021, which is not like last year's cavalcade of a Comic-Con substitute. Instead of a series of scheduled and timed panels, DC is keeping its format close to its vest, and delivering us the goods across approximately four hours. And the cherry at the very top of this very big sundae (or is it a Saturdae?): we're getting a new trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman movie.

But that's not the only thing to look forward to. Other big DCEU films such as The Flash movie (which has multiple Bat-men in it) and Aquaman 2 will have moments to send fans looking for ticket pre-order information. We're also getting more looks at upcoming DC shows on HBO Max, including Harley Quinn season 3 and The Peacemaker.

Even gamers get to indulge, as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights — games we haven't heard much of since the last Fandome — will be shown off. We don't know how much of those titles we'll see, but we do hope to get a word or two from the latest voice of King Shark: pro wrestler Samoa Joe.

How to watch DC Fandome 2021

Trying to figure out how to watch DC Fandome? The good news is that it's pretty simple. The event starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST, and streams at DCFandome.com and DC's YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter.

We'd recommend going for YouTube, though, as it's typically the most reliable source for getting a high-quality 1080p stream. And if that new Batman trailer is anything like the last one, you'll need all the resolution you can get to make out details from its dark and murky view of this new chapter of Bruce Wayne's cinematic story.