To infinity, Disney Plus and beyond! Lightyear, Pixar's Toy Story spinoff, arrives on the streaming service this week after first playing in theaters. The animated movie centers on Buzz Lightyear — not the toy, but a space ranger. The premise of Lightyear can be explained by the short title card that runs at the beginning of the movie: "In 1995 Andy got a toy. That toy was based on a movie. This is that movie."

Lightyear opened June 17 and was the first first Pixar film to be released in theaters worldwide since the start of the pandemic. While it is considered a box office failure, having only earned $219 million against a $200 million production budget, Lightyear received a 75 percent Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) critics' rating and a 84 percent audience score.

The story follows Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans) as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure. After he's marooned on a hostile planet with commanding officer and best friend, Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba), he must find a way back home. But every attempt costs him precious time and he must team up with new crewmates to complete the mission.

When does Lightyear come out on Disney Plus?

Lightyear starts streaming on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) Wednesday, August 3 at 3 a.m. ET.

Lightyear has a run time of 1 hour 40 minutes and is rated PG.

How to watch Lightyear internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Lightyear.

Lightyear cast

The voice cast of Lightyear is led by Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, a space ranger and test pilot.

He is joined by:

Peter Sohn as Sox, a robotic cat and Buzz's companion

Uzo Aduba as Alisha Hawthorne, Buzz's best friend and commanding officer

Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne, Alisha's granddaughter

Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison, a new recruit in the colonial defense forces

Dale Soules as Darby Steel, an elderly paroled convict conscripted as a soldier

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Alisha's successor

Bill Hader as Featheringhamstan / The Rookie, a new recruit partnered with Buzz and Alisha.

