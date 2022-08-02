7 best new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max (August 2-7)

Looking for new movies to watch this week? There’s a lot to choose from, as the kids have their sights on Minions: The Rise of Gru and Lightyear, while adults will eye the Predator prequel Prey and a new horror movie that reminds us why we don't want to go back to summer camp.

Over on Peacock , there's a new LGBTQ+ horror movie called They/Them with Kevin Bacon that looks deeply unsettling. Want something adult that isn't filled with jump-scares? Judi Dench co-stars in the Oscar-nominated Belfast, which is coming to HBO Max in case you missed it during its theatrical run.

And, yes, the Lightyear release date on Disney Plus is finally upon us. So, if you were (like we were) unsure of whether you needed to see the origin story of Woody's arch nemesis, you'll be able to do so on one of the best streaming services .

Over on Netflix , Wedding Season delivers a romantic comedy based around the fight against parents who don't want their kids to stay single.

Also be sure to check out our list of the 9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend . And you can fill your calendar with the 13 new movies and shows to watch in August 2022 across all of the top streamers.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

As you might have heard, a fandom Gru up and helped turn the Minions into a box office force to be reckoned with. Much like many big franchises, the Despicable Me/Minions series is deep in its prequels phase, as The Rise of Gru is all about how the 12-year-old Felonius Gru (voiced by Steve Carrell) dreamed of becoming a supervillain, and met the adorable yellow Minions.

Of course, this tale doesn't go all that well at first. Gru auditions to join the heinous Vicious 6, which just fired its leader Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin). After he fails to get a seat alongside his heroes, Gru steals from them, and winds up becoming their foe. Other stars contributing their voices to the film include Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Jean Clawed and Russell Brand.

Buy it on Amazon (opens in new tab), Apple (opens in new tab) and other services today (August 2)

Wedding Season (Netflix)

As a particularly hot summer inches towards its conclusion, Netflix is turning up the heat with some accidentally romantic vibes. Asha (Pallavi Sharda) is dealing with that particularly annoying parental pressure to get married. Focused on her career by day and partying at night, Asha's not really looking to get married. But that isn't stopping her mother from making fake online dating profiles for her.

To stop her mother's antics, Asha agrees to many of her mom's demands, including going on a date with Ravi (Suraj Sharma), who also doesn't have any interest in getting married. This, as you might expect, descends into a big lie to both of their parents. Unfortunately, they may actually be falling for each other.

Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab) on Thursday (April 4)

Lightyear (Disney Plus)

We are the last to see Lightyear. No, I'm not talking about how this Pixar prequel didn't exactly do big box office numbers. Lightyear is supposed to be the film that Toy Story's Andy saw that got him into the Buzz Lightyear fandom in the first place. So, if Woody ever asks, this is the movie that risked his place in Andy's toy box.

In Lightyear, space ranger Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans) gets into an interstellar adventure that seems to have sent him back in time. While he left for this mission in a tight friendship with his commanding officer Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba), he now meets her granddaughter Izzy (Keke Palmer). Now, he'll have to rely on Izzy and her crew — as well as Sox the robotic cat (Peter Sohn) — to get home.

Stream it on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) tomorrow (Wednesday, August 7)

Prey (Hulu)

Sci-fi/action fans have been thrilled by the idea of Predator (may not all of its movies, but some of them) for years. Now, they can finally see how humanity first came across these deadly assassins. Back in 1719, Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) faces the most difficult task: protect her tribe against a Predator (Dane DiLiegro).

Yes, since we've seen a much more well-armed version of mankind face off against the Predators, we're very curious how these aliens and their weaponry will make do against a human with less-advanced tools. Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, best known for the excellent 10 Cloverfield Lane.

We don't know how confident Predator fans are about Prey — though the word is good — but we know the truth: if it streams, we can watch it.

Stream it on Hulu (opens in new tab) (in the U.S.) and Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (internationally) on Friday (August 5)

Thirteen Lives (Prime Video)

The news processes so many stories of chaos, and we rarely look back at the humans who were in danger. Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives — the story of the rescue of the Thai soccer team trapped in a cave — looks to change all of that, and it's got a serious cast, too.

So, for anyone who isn't caught up in the emotions of a harrowing rescue, you've got the likes of Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton as the men working to save these kids. Navy SEALS get involved as well, but the difficulties in freeing the children sends the rescuers in a daring direction.

Stream it on Prime Video (opens in new tab) this Friday (August 5)

Belfast (HBO Max)

Belfast, written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, is another side of the story that Derry Girls has been telling over its three seasons. Still told through a child's point of view — Jude Hill stars as young Buddy — Belfast shows life during the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1969.

Buddy sees a society in tumult become incredibly personal, as his father (Jamie Dornan) refuses to join "the cause." This then puts a target on Buddy's back, as he becomes a target of bullying. As the Troubles worsen, Buddy's accidentally taken in by a gang of Ulster loyalists, and things get truly harrowing with a hostage situation.

Stream it on HBO Max (opens in new tab) on Friday (August 5)

They/Them (Peacock)

Camps and horror go together like Freddy & Jason, but They/Them is a horror movie that goes beyond the memories of Crystal Lake. The Whistler Camp is a conversion camp that's run by the extremely creepy Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon). And this camp has been in business for quite a long time.

While Whistler acknowledges the new group of LGBTQ+ campers that he "can't make [them] straight," he does provide some promise of help and a "new sense of freedom." Throughout the experience, the campers are as resistant as their counselors are foreboding. And that's when (it appears) a killer hits the campgrounds.

Stream it on Peacock (opens in new tab) on Friday (August 5)